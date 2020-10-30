Friday New Music 10/30

Hello! It’s Friday! Before Halloween! Before a full moon! Why not celebrate with a… Andrew Bird christmas album? For me the big album is the debut of The Goalie’s Anxiety at the Penalty Kick, which sounds like it’s going to be the post-rock sad-core album I’ve needed. I don’t really know Thou but there’s a EP w/ Emma Ruth Rundle and I’ll have to listened to that eventually (because I’ll be told to a lot).

Here’s a more complete list of things, taken from Consequence of Sound (with additions added by me). Tell me what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not good, and anything. Enjoy!:

— ABBA – Super Trouper (40th Anniversary Edition)

— Adam Hender – Sick

— Alan Donnelly – Session One EP

— Amy MacDonald – The Human Demands

— Andrew Bird – Hark! (Digital Release)

— Andrew Siegel – Reston Town Center Blues

— Ane Brun – After the Great Storm

— Arc Arrival – C.H.A.O.S.

— Ariana Grande – Positions

— ARO (Aimée Osbourne) – Vacare Adamaré

— Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers – Roots & Herbs (Vinyl Reissue)

— Atmosphere – The Day Before Halloween

— AUÐN – Vökudraumsins fangi

— Austin Lucas – Alive in the Hot Zone!

— Ba’al – Ellipsism

— Badi & Boddhi Satva – Trouble Fête

— Baldi/Gerycz Duo (feat. members of Cloud Nothings) – After Commodore Perry Service Plaza

— Beth Hirsch – Love Is For Every – LIFE

— Bike Thiefs – Leaking

— Bing & Ruth – Divergence: Species Remix EP

— Black Foxxes – Black Foxxes

— Black Stone Cherry – The Human Condition

— Black To Comm – Ooctye Oil & Stolen Androgens

— Bleeding Out – Lifelone Death Fantasy

— Blue States – Nothing Changes Under the Sun (Reissue)

— Boss Moxi – Egotoxin

— Bridget Chappell – Undertow

— Bring Me The Horizon – Post Human: Survival Horror EP

— Busta Rhymes – Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God

— Bryant Myers – Bendecido

— Bryony Williams – State I’m In EP

— Cam – The Otherside

— Camelphat – Dark Matter

— Carcass – Despicable EP

— CEO Trayle – Happy Halloween 3

— Chamomile and Whiskey – Red Clay Heart

— CHANT – Hydra

— Chucky73 – De Chiquito Siempre Cabezu

— Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! – Pardon My French (Vinyl Reissue)

— Circle Jerks – Group Sex (40th Anniversary Reissue)

— Common – A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1

— Convulse – Deathstar

— Corey Henry – Something to Say

— Coreysan – Deeper Than Skin

— Corners of Sanctuary – Heroes Never Die

— Couch Prints – Tell U EP

— Creature Comfort – Home Team

— David Bowie – Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)

— Davido – A Better Time

— Dead End America – Crush the Machine EP

— Dead Head – Kill Division

— Deep River Acolyte – Alchemia Aeterna

— Deleo – Going Home

— Dempsey Hope – the dempsey hope project

— Depeche Mode – Songs of Faith and Devotion | The 12-Inch Singles

— Dethrxner – Overthrxwn

— Devin B. Thompson – Tales of the Soul

— Devo – Duty Now For the Future (Vinyl Reissue)

— Devo – Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! (Vinyl Reissue)

— Disgusting Perversion – Eternity of Death

— The Distillers – The Distillers (Reissue)

— DJ Rise – Lightspeed

— Dope Body – Crack a Light!

— Draconian – Under a Godless Veil

— Drekka – Examinations 2016-2018 (Vinyl Release)

— Dronarivm – Inoculations

— Dustycloud – Fate EP

— Dylan Pacheco – Youthful Exuberance EP

— Eels – Earth to Dora

— The Egress – Retrospectiva!

— Elvis Costello – Hey Clockface

— Embrace – Out of Nothing (Vinyl Reissue)

— Embrace – This New Day (Vinyl Reissue)

— Emily Kuhn – Sky Stories

— Ennio Morricone and Bruno Nicoali – Dimensioni Sonore – Musiche Per L’Immagine E L’immaginazione (Reissue)

— Eric Anders & Mark O’Bitz – This Mortal Farce EP

— Eric Bellinger – Eric B For President: Term 3

— Evildead – United $tate$ of Anarchy

— Fearsore – Wetworks

— Fenisia – The Spectator

— Firekind – What I Have Found Is Already Lost (Deluxe Edition)

— The Flaming Lips – Transmissions From the Satellite Heart (Vinyl Reissue)

— Floating Room – Tired and True EP

— The Flower Kings – Islands

— The Fratellis – Half Drunk Under a Full Moon

— Front Country – Impossible World

— Fumarole – Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes (Vinyl Release)

— Geezer Butler – Black Science (Reissue)

— Geezer Butler – Ohmwork (Reissue)

— Geezer Butler – Plastic Planet (Reissue)

— Ghoste – Ghoste

— Ghostlawns – Motorik

— Glitoris – The Slut Power Sessions – Live at the Basement

— The Goalie’s Anxiety At the Penalty Kick – Ways of Hearing

— Go Analog – Moonlight Gram

— Goo Goo Dolls – It’s Christmas All Over

— Grasser – Get Real, Quick!

— Grafvitnir – Death’s Wings Widespread

— Grateful Dead – American Beauty: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

— The Great Leslie – Out Of My Hands

— grouptherapy. – there goes the neighborhood

— GWAR – Scumdogs of the Universe (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Happy. – Imposter Syndrome

— Harry Shearer – The Many Moods of Donald Trump

— Hell is Here – Hell is Here

— The Heshoo Beshoo Group – Armitage Road (Reissue)

— Holy Sons – Raw and Disfigured

— Hope Tala – Girl Eats Sun EP

— Howlin Rain – Under the Wheels: Live From the Coasts, Vol. 2

— Hydrogyn – The Boiling Point

— I Prevail – Post Traumatic

— Jahbulong – Eclectic Poison Tones

— Jakob Leventhal – Greenwich Village Ghosts EP

— Jarrod Lawson – Be the Change

— Jeremiah Sand – Lift It Down

— Jim-E Stack – Ephemera EP

— Jimmie Vaughan – The Pleasure’s All Mine: The Complete Blues, Ballads and Favorites Collection

— Jneiro Jarel – After A Thousand Years

— Johanna Burnheart – Burnheart

— John Lindahl – A John Lindahl Holiday

— John MOuse – The Goat (Vinyl Release)

— Johnathan Wilson – Dixie Blur: Digital Deluxe Edition

— Johnny Lloyd – Cheap Medication

— JoJo – December Baby

— Joni Mitchell – Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

— Jonny Apple’s Seed – To Be a Ghost

— Judith Hamann – Shaking Studies

— Junior Bruce – Pray for Death

— Kai – Like Water EP

— Kallias – The Fourth Phase EP

— Kamixlo – Cicatriz

— Kat Hamilton – Recovery

— Kaylee – Sideways EP

— Keedron Bryant – The Best Time Of Year

— Keith Jarrett – Budapest Concert

— Kennedi – Self EP

— Khamia – Owing to the Influence

— King & Country – A Drummer Boy Christmas

— King Khan – The Infinite Ones

— King Von – Welcome To O-Block

— Kiova – Empty Fields and Smoke-Filled Skies

— Knox Fortune – Stock Child Wonder

— Lady A – On This Winter’s Night Deluxe

— Leisure – Side A EP

— Léon – Apart

— Lexxe – Meet Me in the Shadows EP

— Leyden Jars – Gone

— Like a Motorcycle – Dead Broke

— Like Moths to Flames – No Eternity In Gold

— Loaver – Fern

— Lou Phelps – EXTRA EXTRA!

— Lunch Money Life – Immersion Chamber

— Lunchbox – After School Special

— MadeInTYO – Never Forgotten

— Marco Pavé – Crossroads EP

— Meghan Trainor – A Very Trainor Christmas

— MILOE – Greenhouse EP

— Mishaal – Life’s a Ride EP

— Motörhead – Ace of Spades (40th Anniversary Edition)

— Mourn – Self Worth

— Mr. Bungle – The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo

— My Dear Mycroft – Heaven’s Entertainment

— MYLITTLEBROTHER – Howl

— NahemiA – AR-CAOSAJI

— Negative Øhio – Never Mind the Gap

— Nero Kane – Lord Won’t Come

— Nonlocal Forecast – Holographic Universe(s?)!

— Nothing – The Great Dismal

— Nuclear Power Trio – A Clear and Present Rager

— The OBGMs – The Ends

— Odd Palace – One Step Closer

— Okkervil River – A Dream in the Dark: Two Decades of Okkervil River (Physical Release)

— Ola Runt – Harder 2 Kill

— Omen OKC – Petals EP

— Oneohtrix Point Never – Magic Oneohtrix Point Never

— OutKast – Stankonia (Digital Deluxe Reissue)

— Oz – Jupiter EP

— Pantera – Reinventing the Steel: 20th Anniversary Edition

— Phil Cooper – These Revelation Games

— The Pogues – The BBC Sessions 1984-1986

— Population II – À La Ô Terre

— Porcelan – Mood Ring

— Prep – Prep

— Princess Ayanis – Yani EP

— Puscifer – Existential Reckoning

— Queen Frequency & The Twats – Observations of a Lonely Planet, Part I

— Queen Naija – missunderstood

— Rarelyalways – Caption EP

— Rarelyalways – Baby Buffalo EP

— Remy van Kesteren – The Red Turtle

— Rich Jones & Montana Macks – How do you sleep at night?

— Romasa – Insufferable Cave of Rotting Aspiration EP

— Ruff Majik – The Devil’s Cattle

— Salem – Fires In Heaven

— Sam Burton – I Can Go With You

— Sam Grow – Me & Mine EP

— Sam Morrow – Gettin’ By On Gettin’ Down

— Sam Smith – Love Goes

— Sarcator – Sarcator

— Sarah and the Safe Word – Good Gracious! Bad People.

— Screetus – Auburn Garden EP

— Secret Treehouse – Overrated

— Serra – A Heaven of Hell EP

— Shawn James – The Guardian Collection

— Sick Society – URNØ1

— Sloane – Too Young to Be Lonely EP

— Small Bills – Don’t Play It Straight

— Smokescreens – A Strange Dream

— Sofiane – Planet Gold

— Southern Shores – Siena (Extended)

— The Spits – VI

— St. Lorelai – Beast

— Stälker – Black Majik Terror

— Stephen Becker – Nothing Sun Under the New EP

— Stephan Thelen with Kronos Quartet and Al Pari Quartet – World Dialogue

— Stevie Nicks – Live in Concert: The 24 Karat Gold Tour

— Strays Don’t Sleep – A Short Film for a Long Story EP

— Strung Like a Horse – WHOA!

— Sunbirds – Cool To Be Kind

— Sunset Rollercoaster – Soft Storm

— SUUNS – PRAY EP

— Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche – I Can Still Hear You

— Svabhavat – Black Mirror Reflection

— Tangerine Dream – Pilots of Purple Twilight – The Virgin Recordings 1980 – 1983

— Technoir – Never Trust the Algorithm

— THEM – Return to Hemmersmoor

— This Way to the EGRESS – Retrospectiva!

— Thou and Emma Ruth Rundle – May Our Chambers Be Full

— Tia Gostelow – Chrysalis

— Tobacco – Hot, Wet & Sassy

— Tom Misch – Beats Tape 2 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas

— Transistorcake – Cocktail EP – Curses Edits

— Triple One – Panic Force

— Trippie Redd – Pegasus

— U2 – All That You Can’t Leave Behind (20th Anniversary Box Set)

— Ugbad Musti – QOYSKAYGA

— Ultraflex – Visions of Ultraflex

— Undertakers – Dictatorial Democracy

— Upshal – Young Life Crisis EP

— The Usaisamonster – Amikwag

— VanWyck – God Is In the Detour

— Various Artists – A Compilation in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter

— Various Artists – Best of Black Sabbath [Redux]

— Various Artists – Daughters of Darkness

— Various Artists – Vol. 4 [Redux]

— Violent Life Violent Death – The Color of Bone EP

— Visions of Atlantis – A Symphonic Journey To Remember

— Vulgarian – Human Scum

— Wade McNeil (of Alexisonfire) and Andrew “Ango” Macpherson) – Random Acts of Violence (Original Score)

— War on Women – Wonderful Hell (Digital Release)

— Wesley Schultz (of The Lumineers) – Vignettes

— We the Commas – SARB EP

— Windchimes – Enervation EP

— Wildways – Anna

— wino-strut & Friends – Bloodsicle

— World Goes Round – World Goes Round

— Wynonna – Recollections EP

— Wytch Hazel – Wytch Hazel III: Pentecost

— XOV – Yin Yang EP

— Xyla – Ways

— Yaotl Mictlan – Sagrada Tierra del Jaguar

— Yasmine Kyd – Night Sailin’

— Yawning Man – Live At Giant Rock

— YES – The Royal Affair Tour, Live From Las Vegas

— Zach Zoya – Spectrum EP

— Zebra Katz – Less Is Moor (Remixed)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...