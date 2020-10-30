Night of the Demons Thread (10/30)

Last October, I got a “scare” package from a close friend filled with DVDs and other goodies.

One of the movies I received was the 1980s horror classic Night of the Demons.

Angela is having a party at Hull House…and your invited to this spooky shindig on Halloween night. Don’t forget to R.S.V.P. or else!

The synopsis – “Ten teenagers party at an abandoned funeral parlor on Halloween night. When an evil force awakens, demonic spirits keep them from leaving and turn their gathering into a living Hell.”

The film stars Amelia Kinkade, Linnea Quigley, Cathy Podewell, Hal Havins, Lance Fenton, Billy Gallo, Alvin Alexis and one of my favorite scream queens Jill Terashita.

If you have never seen this movie or would like to give it a rewatch, it is currently available on Amazon Prime and Pluto TV.

I hope that you have a fantastic Friday evening and a fun and safe Halloween tomorrow.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...