Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Oct. 30

Introducing today’s contestants:

Jon, a speechwriter, sang hymns in Hebrew school to the tune of “Think!”;

Chris, a medical student-Marine officer, got third place in a charity “beauty” pageant; and

Carmela, a biotech researcher, accidentally got interviewed for Oprah. Carmela is a one-day champ with winnings of $24,801.

Carmela took the lead from Jon on DD2, then when Jon tried to return the favor on DD3, he missed. DJ ended on a strange note when both Jon and Chris forgot their phrasing, and Carmela was left with a runaway at $14,200 vs. $4,600 for Chris and $4,000 for Jon.

DD1, $400 – HISTORIC BELLS – It first rang in 1859, cracked later that year & was refitted with a lighter hammer (Chris lost $1,200 from his score of $4,000.)

DD2, $1,600 – DIFFER BY A LETTER – A place to throw back some drinks & a large natural underground chamber (Carmela gave a different response than the writers expected but it was also deemed correct. She won $5,000 from her total of $8,800 vs $10,400 for Jon.)

DD3 – $1,600 – IF YOU LIVED HERE – Around 1900, if you were living on this island 10 miles off French Guiana, better hope you were a guard & not a prisoner (Jon lost $4,000 from his score of $11,600 vs. $13,800 for Carmela.)

FJ – PHRASES OF THE 1950s – A 1954 book review said of this colorful 2-word term, also applied to the post-WWI era, “the underlying hysteria lives on”

​​Only Chris and Jon were correct on FJ, so the phrasing mistake by Chris on the last clue of DJ almost surely cost him the game. Carmela dropped $1,800 to win with $12,400 for a two-day total of $37,201.

Triple Stumpers of the day: The players didn’t know the 3-letter jazz lingo word that means “in the know” and comes before “cat” is hep. Also, yet another Netflix show was unfamiliar to Jeopardy! contestants, as a clue’s mention of Joe Exotic didn’t lead them to “Tiger King”.

This day in Trebekistan: Alex celebrated Halloween by wearing an orange tie. It’s a far cry from the days when he would dress up as a matador or a king on Classic Concentration.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Big Ben? DD2 – What are cafe and cave? (The writers were actually looking for tavern and cavern.) DD3 – What is Devil’s Island? FJ – What is red scare?

