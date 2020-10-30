Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Oct. 30

Introducing today’s contestants:
- Jon, a speechwriter, sang hymns in Hebrew school to the tune of “Think!”;
- Chris, a medical student-Marine officer, got third place in a charity “beauty” pageant; and
- Carmela, a biotech researcher, accidentally got interviewed for Oprah. Carmela is a one-day champ with winnings of $24,801.
Carmela took the lead from Jon on DD2, then when Jon tried to return the favor on DD3, he missed. DJ ended on a strange note when both Jon and Chris forgot their phrasing, and Carmela was left with a runaway at $14,200 vs. $4,600 for Chris and $4,000 for Jon.
DD1, $400 – HISTORIC BELLS – It first rang in 1859, cracked later that year & was refitted with a lighter hammer (Chris lost $1,200 from his score of $4,000.)
DD2, $1,600 – DIFFER BY A LETTER – A place to throw back some drinks & a large natural underground chamber (Carmela gave a different response than the writers expected but it was also deemed correct. She won $5,000 from her total of $8,800 vs $10,400 for Jon.)
DD3 – $1,600 – IF YOU LIVED HERE – Around 1900, if you were living on this island 10 miles off French Guiana, better hope you were a guard & not a prisoner (Jon lost $4,000 from his score of $11,600 vs. $13,800 for Carmela.)
FJ – PHRASES OF THE 1950s – A 1954 book review said of this colorful 2-word term, also applied to the post-WWI era, “the underlying hysteria lives on”
Only Chris and Jon were correct on FJ, so the phrasing mistake by Chris on the last clue of DJ almost surely cost him the game. Carmela dropped $1,800 to win with $12,400 for a two-day total of $37,201.
Triple Stumpers of the day: The players didn’t know the 3-letter jazz lingo word that means “in the know” and comes before “cat” is hep. Also, yet another Netflix show was unfamiliar to Jeopardy! contestants, as a clue’s mention of Joe Exotic didn’t lead them to “Tiger King”.
This day in Trebekistan: Alex celebrated Halloween by wearing an orange tie. It’s a far cry from the days when he would dress up as a matador or a king on Classic Concentration.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Big Ben? DD2 – What are cafe and cave? (The writers were actually looking for tavern and cavern.) DD3 – What is Devil’s Island? FJ – What is red scare?