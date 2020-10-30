FEAR The Weekly Shuffle Thread!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffle! Tomorrow is Halloween, the scariest day of the year… so why not ring in the spooky season by dedicating today’s shuffle thread to that dreaded emotion… FEAR!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Fear in the title of them! But if you’re too scared to listen to some fearful songs, don’t run away screaming! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and have a fun and safe Halloween this year!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

