Werewolves 135: The Golden Girls – Signup

FACTIONS

THE GIRLS (15 TOWN)

DOROTHY ZBORNAK (JAILER) – With Dorothy’s hard-shelled exterior and experience as a substitute teacher, she’s a perfect fit for her job as the town jailer. Each night, Dorothy submits a target to be roleblocked and protected. The target will not be immune to investigation. She cannot target the same player two nights in a row.

BLANCHE DEVEREAUX (COMMUTER) – Blanche’s social life is very busy. VERY busy. She enjoys the company of men and is seldom home in the evening. As a result, Blanche is the town commuter, and is immune to all night actions.

ROSE NYLUND (COP) – Although Rose might seem dumb, she was assistant to an investigative reporter and worked at the suicide hotline. Also there was that time Miles turned out to be in the Witness Protection Program. Rose is the town cop. Rose submits a target each night to be investigated. Wolves return a result of “Yutz,” town and unaffiliated players return a rsult of “Not a Yutz.” She cannot target the same player two nights in a row.

SOPHIA PETRILLO (VENGEFUL) – Sophia can be a wise old woman, but she’s also a vengeful Sicilian well-acquainted with curses from her village. If Sophia is day-killed, she may choose another player to die with her on her way out.

11 SOPHISTICATED WOMEN IN THEIR 60’s (VANILLA TOWN)

THE YUTZES (FOUR WOLVES)

STANLEY ZBORNAK (UNDETECTABLE WOLF) – Dorothy’s ex-husband Stan has done all manner of ridiculous things, from leaving her for a flight attendant to kidnapping her on her wedding day to Leslie Nielsen. As King of the Yutzes, his overwhelming sleaziness makes him undetectable to the town cop, and he will return a result of “Not a Yutz.”

FREIDA CLAXTON (WOLF ROLE COP) – When the Girls try their hardest to save a beautiful old oak tree at a hearing, Freida Claxton, who has the tree on her property, tells the city to tear it down, and also admits that she hates Rose. She’s pretty mean and she keeps a list. Each night, Frieda submits a player’s name to be investigated. Town players with roles will return a result of “Roled,” vanilla town and the SK will return a result of “Vanilla.”

CAROL WESTON (WOLF ROLEBLOCKER) – Carol is an awfully needy neighbor, and would show up unannounced periodically until she finally got her own spinoff with her father and sister. What a pain. Each night, Carol can show up unannounced and block the actions of one player. She cannot block the same player two nights in a row.

ANGELA PETRILLO (VANILLA WOLF) – Angela is Sophia’s daughter-in-law, and Sophia always hated her for allowing Phil to indulge his cross-dressing habit. They did make up finally after Phil’s death. As such, Angela is just a vanilla wolf, and really not a bad person at all.

UNAFFILIATED

DAISY (SERIAL KILLER) – Perhaps the Golden Girls’ arch-nemesis, Daisy is a Sunshine Cadet who bought Rose’s childhood teddy bear when it had been put out by mistake at a yard sale. Unwilling to give the bear back to the heartbroken Rose, Daisy holds the bear for ransom and threatens its life and limb. Daisy is one tough cookie. Daisy is a traditional serial killer, and wins when it comes down to just them and one other person.

