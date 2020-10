Guided By Voices – Bee Thousand

Come talk about this album. Is it great/good/bad? Does it mean anything? Favorite parts/lyrics? How does it hold up? What are its influences? Has it influenced anything? How does it compare with the rest of the year’s music? Talk about anything, even if it’s (politely) negative, have fun!

Next Week: Fleetwood Mac – Tusk

