Dafoe: The Preliminary Run Off

Before we get to the Official 32 choices for your Favorite Willem Dafoe Media (because, once again, we have a TV episode in the mix), we have to choose TWO of the 3 point ties to round out the nominations.

SIX movies tied with 3 votes each on our Nomination round 2 weeks ago, so we need to decide which 2 of these 6 get to move on. Vote for as many as you like, and later this week, we’ll move on to the Official Tournament.

Two of these are among his six Best Picture Nominated films. The other four are quirky (to say the least for one of them) Independent films.

And maybe, you’ll find something new to watch tonight, too! Have fun!

