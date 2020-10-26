The Monday Politics Thread Still Tests Negative

A Day-By-Day Guide to What Could Happen If This Election Goes Bad

The coronavirus pandemic was always going to make the 2020 election uniquely complicated, and Donald Trump’s norm-busting style was always going to make it tense, but headlines in recent days have started to read like political thriller plot lines. We’ve seen Iranian skullduggery, dummy ballot boxes and mysterious threatening emails. Congressional Democrats are pleading with the military to respect a peaceful transition of power. A poll shows that barely a fifth of Americans believe this year’s election will be “free and fair.” There’s concern about violence, especially by militias and white supremacists. Some Americans are even laying in extra food and water, fearing what comes next.





Americans have little experience navigating disputed elections at this scale, and none at all doing so with a president hinting he might not leave office if he loses.



So what could we really be in for after November 3? Beyond a vague, crippling sense of dread, a feeling informed by hours of late-night doom-scrolling, what could actually go wrong? Politico

I would not advise you read unless you don’t mind letting your imagination run wild with “oh my fucking gods, we’re all screwed” scenarios. But, if you don’t think that will happen, read on for potential fuck ups and what would happen.

With Nearly 7 Million Votes, Texas (Still) Leads The Way In Early Voting

As voter turnout breaks records across the U.S, Texas’ surge in ballots cast continues to lead the way as the state has officially counted 80% of the number of total ballots cast in 2016, despite having another week to go of the state’s early voting period, setting Texas up to pass up its last total for presidential election votes by a longshot. Forbes

Mike Pence will not quarantine after four aides test positive for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence will not quarantine himself despite several of his aides testing positive for coronavirus, his office said.



Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short is isolating after testing positive on Saturday, Devin O’Malley, a spokesman for the vice president, said in a statement. A senior political advisor to the vice president, Marty Obst, and two other aides also tested positive, according to NBC News.



O’Malley said in a statement issued late on Saturday that Pence and second lady Karen Pence both tested negative and “remain in good health.”



Pence is expected to hold a rally in Kinston, North Carolina later on Sunday. The battleground state is neck-and-neck with state polls on average showing Democratic nominee Joe Biden ahead by just over one percentage point.



“While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel,” O’Malley said in the statement. CNBC

Why can neither of these assholes just get sick and stop, already? This machismo bullshit is just getting people around them sicker, like Typhoid Martys that just don’t give a fuck.

White House chief Meadows says ‘we’re not going to control the pandemic’ after coronavirus cases hit record high

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday that the U.S. will not get control of the coronavirus pandemic as the country reports a record high in new daily Covid-19 cases.



“We’re not going to control the pandemic,” Meadows said during an interview on CNN. “We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigations.”



Pressed on why the U.S. can’t make efforts to control the pandemic, Meadows said: “Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu.”



“What we need to do is make sure that we have the proper mitigation factors, whether it’s therapies or vaccines or treatments to make sure that people don’t die from this,” Meadows said. CNBC

I hate these people so much. So very, very much. YOU CAN DO TWO THINGS. THEY ARE NOT MUTUALLY EXCLUSIVE.

Smoke ’em if you got’ em.

