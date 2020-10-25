Werewolves 134: Escape from Thrash Island – Day 5

As the sun sets, Mike the famous travel writer stands up from your hastily-assembled campfire.

“I’ll be right back,” he says. “I have to go over behind that hummock and, uh, rate some of the rocks.”

Assuming he’s going to the bathroom, you all shrug and return to your game of poker. Once he’s behind the hummock, Mike pulls up one pant leg and unpacks the shortwave radio he keeps strapped to his leg at all times. He drives the grounding spike into a patch of damp soil and twirls the knobs on the transceiver.

“Ah, breaker one-nine, this here’s the Rubber Duck,” he says into the microphone. “You gotta copy on me, Pig Pen, c’mon?”

There’s an affirmative crackle of static.

“Yeah, that’s a big 10-4 there, Pig Pen. Yeah, we definitely got the front door, good buddy.” Mike pulls out his holdout pistol and checks that the bullet is in the chamber. “Mercy sakes alive, looks like we got us a target.”

He folds the radio back up, straps it back to his leg and climbs the hummock as quietly as possible. It’s mostly made of scree, and there are a few rockslides, but the poker game is getting heated and nobody notices as he gets into position above you.

Mike looks to a nearby mound, where his fellow socialite is acting as lookout, and suddenly sees him panic. Confused, Mike looks around, and the last thing he sees is a snarling werewolf rearing up behind him.

“Pig Pen! Quick!” He tosses the gun as he goes down.

Renowned travel writer Michael (Otakunomike) has died. He was a SOCIALITE (MASON).

The throw is good; “Pig Pen” catches the gun and prepares to take the shot. Suddenly, however, he hears a roar behind him, followed by a blow, and he goes tumbling back down into camp. The gun goes off, firing wild into the night.

The Masons’ one-shot was successfully blocked by the wolves.

“Hit me,” someone says.

“I don’t think that’s how poker works,” says someone else.

The werewolf who killed Mike is just about ready to turn back into a human – the sun is coming up – when he’s stopped by a figure at the bottom of the hill.

“The most dangerous game,” whispers Lord Edwin Thrash, M.D. to himself as he pulls out his stabbin’ knife. “Yessss.”

Bob McKenzie (Cop on the Edge-ish) has died. He was a WEREWOLF.

“Attention, everyone!” yells Thrash. You look toward the hummock where the voice is coming from. A wolf head, wearing Bob’s tuque, lands in front of you. “I just wished to remind you I am unstoppable! Each of you will die!“

You look at each other, sigh, and pack up. Thrash and the surviving wolves blend back in with the crowd as you dump sand over the fire and continue on.

The sun rises in the south. A band of electric orange lights up before you, and you realize you’re looking at water.

“Day 5,” says Shackleton. “Have successfully traversed island. The ocean lies before us.”

“I made $40,” says Kitty Witless. “Put that in the log.”

“I’m home!” says the Tidal Bore.

“Wut ARE we gonna do?” says Hezekiah Purcell, looking around. “We’ve walked from one side of this godfersakin island to the other.”

“Look!” cries the Pirate Captain. “Ship… ho? Is that right? Like for land? ‘Ship-ho’?”

Further up the beach is the half-buried hulk of a sailing ship.

“We could use it fer parts!” says the Captain. “Build ourselves a raft and escape this accursed place.”

That is a terrible idea. You all agree to it immediately.

Today will have an event: At 6 p.m. EST today, Oct. 25, there will be a raft-building event, in which you get to explore and salvage the shipwreck. Participation is optional, and there won’t be any material rewards; it’s just for fun.

PLAYERS PLAYERS April LKD / Snowcone seller – Town

Beelzebot / Hezekiah Purcell

Cop on the Edge-ish / Bob and Doug McKenzie – WEREWOLF

DW / Warrior of Darkness

Emmelemm / Kitty Witless

Goat / ﻿Kehaar the seagull

InnDEEEEED / Wayne Campbell – Town

Josephus Brown / THE FARM – Town

Lamb Dance / Anksybay the Piggy Bank – WEREWOLF

Lindsay / Mario

Louie Blue / Ernest Shackleton

Mayelbridwen / Tidal Bore

Mr. I’m My Own Grandfather / Trevor Belmont

Narrowstrife / Victor Columbia Edison – WEREWOLF

Otakunomike / Renowned travel writer Michael – SOCIALITE

Owen1120 / Pirate Captain

Ralph / Shania Twain – Town

Raven and Rose / Definitely not a bear – Town

Sagittariuskim / Dorothy Baker

Sic Humor / Man who thinks he’s looking for love while actually being hunted for sport, formerly man who thinks he’s being hunted for sport while looking for love

Sister Jude the Obscure / Joan Crawford

Spookyfriend / Victor Frankenstein

The Hayes Code / Willow – PARTY SLEUTH BACKUPS

Side Character

Hohopossum

Dicentra [collapse]

ROLES TOWN

13 7 Party-goers (Vanilla Town)

1 Party Sleuth (Investigator)

2 1 Socialities (Masons, get a one-shot kill) SCUM

5 2 Werewolves

1 Werewolf Roleblocker

1 Lord Edwin Thrash, M.D. (Serial Killer) Vanilla town message: Welcome to Thrash Island, where death stalks you at every turn and drinks are free ! You are a PARY-GOER (Vanilla Town), and your win condition is to escape with your life, and also have a great time. Your only power is your vote. [collapse]

RULES Win conditions:

The wolves win when they are equal to the number of town-aligned players left (if the SK is dead), or outnumber the non-wolf players (even if the SK is still alive).

Town wins when all the wolves and the serial killer are defeated.

The serial killer wins when it comes down to just them and one other person.

A three-way standoff between the last town, last wolf and SK will result in a special ending. Night actions:

There isn’t a hard order that night actions occur in. This is to allow as many of them to go through as possible. Roleblocks will always take precedent over the actions of the targeted player, however.

Investigator: All town forces and the SK come back HUMAN, all wolves come back, you guessed it, WOLF. Voting:

You have the option to vote “No Kill” (or words to that effect). If that option prevails, no one dies at the end of the day.

A majority vote for one player (or No Kill) will end the day early.

A tied vote at twilight will result in no one dying.

There are no secret powers or win conditions in this game. Any changes I have to make to the mechanics will be announced publicly.

If you maintain a game-related outside resource (like a spreadsheet or an in-character Tumblr), stop updating it after you’re dead.

No editing posts.

No quoting or screencapping from your QTs.

If you have any other questions about rules, please ask in QT, and I will answer publicly here. [collapse]

