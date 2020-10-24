October 198X Day Thread

Good morning and Happy Saturday to you and yours!

I have shared some synthwave mixes with you previously in other Open Threads.

I came across this one earlier in the week.

There are some samples from Halloween (1978) and John Carpenter’s Body Bags sprinkled in the mix.

At the very least, its some spooky music to get you ready for Halloween next week.

The added bonus is some retro Halloween commercials to wax nostalgically on.

Have an amazing weekend and feel free to share some of your favorite Halloween themed commercials in the comment section.

