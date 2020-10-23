Job Rants Thread – 10/23/2020 – Working From Home XXXII: One Of THOSE Weeks

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

You ever have one of those weeks? You know the kind: where your alarm gets you up late at the start of the week, starting you off on the wrong foot, and then things just seem to spiral from there? Well, short version, that’s where I’m at right now. My alarm woke me up late on Monday, and here on Friday, I find myself with a twisted ankle. There was a bunch of other crap in the middle, but who remembers any of that, by this point?

That ever/never/continuously happen to you? Why not tell us about it? Hopefully, your story will involve less personal injury, but, even if it doesn’t, you’ll still be in good company.

As ever, have a safe,(HA!) and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to find an ice pack or three.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...