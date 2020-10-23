Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Finals

It all comes down to this! Which song will reign supreme?

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, October 26th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Iridion II Citizen Discharged 10 13 Katamari Damacy Lonely Rolling Star Katamari Damacy Katamari on the Rocks 11 12 Ico Castle in the Mist

Our dream of an all Katamari final is denied by a single vote! Citizen Discharged has had a very impressive run, but it wasn’t quite enough to overcome Lonely Rolling Star. But Katamari on the Rocks, the number 2 seed, just couldn’t get it done. Our final matchup pits two of the PS2’s greatest cult hits against each other. Is this Katamari big enough to roll up an entire Castle? We’re about to find out.

