Friday New Music 10/23

Look over there! It’s Friday! There’s new music too! It looks like another packed week. We’ve got two! Adrianne Lenker (indie folk rock) albums, lead singer of Big Thief so these should be a great time. The new Mountain Goats (indie rock) is out today, so lets all buy some knives too. There’s a new PUP (emo/hardcore) EP so that’s probably going to rule. Counter Intuitive is releasing another album, so I’m excited to listen to I Love Your Lifestyle‘s (emo/pop-punk) album too. Plus we’ve got another Jeff Tweedy (folk/alt-rock) solo album. Plus there’s probably a shit load more!

Here’s a full(er) list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Tell me what’s good, what’s not good, what you’re excited for, what band names make you laugh, anything really. Enjoy!:

— A2H – Redemption

— Aalok Bala – Sacred Mirror EP

— abrahamblue – Tracks I Made Last Summer EP

— Actress – Karma & Desire

— Adrianne Lenker (of Big Thief) – instrumentals

— Adrianne Lenker (of Big Thief) – songs

— Aetherial – Nameless Horrors

— The Agency – In the Haunted Woods

— Akira Kosemura – True Mothers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Ale Hop – The Life if Insects

— The Allman Brothers Band – Live At The Atlanta International Pop Festival (Digital Reissue)

— Alright Alright – Crucible

— American Tears – Free Angel Express

— Anna Rose – In the Flesh: Side A EP

— Aquiles Navarro & Tcheser Holmes (of Irreversible Entanglements) – Heritage of the Invisible II

— Ashton Irwin – Superbloom

— Atlases – Woe Portrait

— Autograf – The Ace of You

— Azymuth, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad – Azymuth JID004

— Bad Books – Bad Books (10th Anniversary Expanded Reissue)

— bandcalledmax – Turn It Up

— Basque – Reversed Reflection

— bdrmm – The Bedroom Tapes EP

— Bea Miller – elated! EP

— Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys Music

— Better Person – Something to Lose

— The Bird and the Bee – Put Up The Lights

— Bktherula – Nirvana

— Blacc Zacc – 803 Legend

— Bleakheart – Dream Griever

— Blue October – This Is What I Live For

— Bob Mould – Distortion: 1989-2019

— body / negative – Fragments

— Bootsy Collins – The Power of the One

— The Bouncing Souls – Volume 2

— Boy Pablo – Wachito Rico

— Brandon – Coming Clean EP

— The Brooks – Any Day Now

— Bruce Springsteen – Letter To You

— Brutus – Live in Ghent

— The Cadillac Three – Tabasco & Sweet Tea

— Carlie Hanson – DestroyDestroyDestroyDestroy EP

— Carnal Ruin – The Damned Lie Rotting

— Cassidy King – Not So Picture Perfect EP

— Cécile Seraud – Shoden

— Celestial Season – The Secret Teachings

— CESRV – The Underground EP

— Chamber – Cost of Sacrifice

— Chavez – Gone Glimmering (25th Anniversary Reissue)

— Cherry Pickles – The Juice That’s Worth The Squeeze

— Clint Mansell – Rebecca—Music From The Netflix Film

— Clipping. – Visions of Bodies Being Burned

— Comethazine – Bawskee 4

— Commodo – Stakeout EP

— Connie Constance – The Butterfly Club EP

— Convulsif – Extinct

— Cortez – Sell the Future

— Cory Wong – The Striped Album

— Curtis Knight & The Squires – No Business: The PPX Sessions Volume 2

— Daniel Lacksman – Dan Lacksman (Vinyl Reissue)

— Daniel Lacksman – Electronic System: Vol. II (Vinyl Reissue)

— Daniel Lacksman – Tchip Tchip (Vol. 3) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dave Hause – Paddy EP

— Dave Hause – Patty EP

— David Bird – Mirrors

— David Quinn – Letting Go

— Dear Youth – Heirloom

— Defecto – Duality

— Demonical – World Domination

— Desert Blonde – Live Slow Die Old EP

— Devin Townshend – Order Of Magnitude – Empath Live Volume 1

— Devon Gilfillian – What’s Going On

— Dex Wolfe – Lightness EP

— Discrepancies – The Rise

— Distant – Dawn of Corruption

— Division 88 – Uninvited Guests

— Dolche – Exotic Diorama EP

— Don McLean – Still Playin’ Favorites

— Douglas Lee – Themes For Falling Down Stairs

— Drea – Ocean Avenue EP

—Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors – Live at the Tennessee Theatre

— Drive-By Truckers – Live From Austin, TX (Vinyl Release)

— Dugong Jr – Pleasure Principle EP

— Dylan Fraser – The Storm EP

— Ela Minus – acts of rebellion

— The Elwins – IV

— Emel – The Tunis Diaries

— Emily Brown – A Fish of Earth

— Epitimia – Allusion

— Extra Special – Lazy About It EP

— Fadi Tabbal – Subject to Potential Errors and Distortions

— Faithless – All Blessed

— Fat Tony – Exotica

— The Fall – The Frenz Experiment (Expanded Edition)

— Fernanda Arrau – Quiebre EP

— Fever 333 – Wrong Generation EP

— The Flamingos Pink – Outtacontroller

— Flogging Molly – Swagger (20th Anniversary Box Set)

— Frankie Reyes – Originalitos

— Future Utopia (Fraser T Smith) – 12 Questions

— FUZZ (feat. Ty Segall) – III

— Gillian Margot – Power Flower

— Ginger Root – Rikki

— Ginger Libations & anjali.rose – Marrow EP

— girlfriends – girlfriends

— Girlhood – Girlhood

— Give Me A Reason – Vice Versa

— Glenn Gould – Uninvited Guests

— Gold Record – Volume Five EP

— Gorillaz – Sound Machine: Season One – Strange Timez

— Gramps the Vamp – Keeper of the Void

— Grand Tapestry – Tides

— Greg Lake – The Anthology: A Musical Journey

— Greg Puciato (of The Dillinger Escape Plan) – Child Soldier: Creator of God

— Gunnar Gehl – One Second of One Day EP

— HammerFall – Live! Against the World

— Hands Like Houses – Hands Like Houses EP

— Henrik Lindstrand – Nordhem

— Hit King Cobra – Milking the Clock

— Hoaries – Rocker Shocker

— Hypnodrone Ensemble – Gets Polyamorous

— I Am Your God – In Those Times

— I Love Your Lifestyle – No Driver

— INXS – Kick (Vinyl Reissue)

— Iskandr – Gelderse Poort EP

— Ivan & Aloysha – Ivan & Aloysha

— Jack M. Senff – These Northwest Blues

— Jakko M Jakszyk – Secrets & Lies

— James Bourne – Safe Journey Home

— Jean Dawson – Pixel Bath

— Jeff Tweedy – Love Is The King

— Jim White – Misfit’s Jubilee

— JL Segel – SKIN

— Joe and the Shitboys – The Reason For Hardcore Vibes

— Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea

— Joel Ross – Who Are You?

— John Frusciante – Maya

— Johnny Orlando – It’s Never Really Over EP

— John Prine – Crooked Piece of Time: The Atlantic and Asylum Albums (1971-1980)

— Juana Molina – ANRMAL

— Juanita Stein – Snapshot

— Julia Bhatt – 2 step back EP

— Junglepussy – Jp4

— Justin Farren – Pretty Free

— JWESTERN – Just People EP

— Keaton Henson – Monument

— Keemosabe – Look Closer

— Kendall Street Company – The Stories We Write For Ourselves

— Kiirstin Marilyn – There Are No Cats in America

— Kurt Baker – After Party

— The Last Dinosaur – Wholeness

— La Vie C’est Facile – Glacial Raid

— Lamps – People With Faces

— Las Palabras – Las Palabras

— Laura Veirs – My Echo

— Leaves’ Eyes – The Last Viking

— Lera Lynn – On My Own

— Little Richard – Lifetime Friend (Vinyl Reissue)

— Little Richard – The Second Coming (Vinyl Reissue)

— Lizzy Young – Coocoo Banana

— Local Natives – Sour Lemon EP

— Loma – Don’t Shy Away

— Luh Kel – L.O.V.E.

— Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)

— LULUC – Dreamboat

— The Luxembourg Signal – The Long Now

— Maddie & Tae – We Need Christmas

— Magick Mountain – Weird Feelings

— Magik Markers – 2020

— Matthew Mast – Of All the Endings

— Matt Nathanson – Farewell December

— Medium Love – Dirty Knees EP

— Melody Gardot – Sunset in the Blue

— Mike Block – The Edge of the Atmosphere

— Mimi Gilbert – Grew Inside the Water

— Missio – Can You Feel the Sun

— Mock Suns – Mock Suns

— Mörk Gryning – Hinsides Vrede

— Mors Principium Est. – Seven

— The Mountain Goats – Getting Into Knives

— Mysthicon – Silva – Oculis – Corvi

— Nathan Oliver – Thank You For Your Generosity

— No Thank You – Embroidered Foliage

— Noosed – Rise

— Northcote – Let Me Roar

— Nothing But Thieves – Moral Panic

— Odario – Good Morning Hunter EP

— Oginalii – Pendulum

— Okey Dokey – Once Upon One Time

— Old Mother Hell – Lord of Demise

— Palace – Someday, Somewhere EP

— Palace Winter – …Keep Dreaming, Buddy

— Pallbearer – Forgotten Days

— Pam Amsterdam – Ha Chu

— Penelope Trappes – Eel Drip EP

— Peter Gabriel – Secret World Live (Vinyl Reissue)

— Pierre Kwenders and Clément Bazin – Classe Tendresse EP

— Phantoms – TBA EP

— Plants and Animals – The Jungle

— PUP – This Place Sucks Ass EP

— Rachel Brooke – The Loneliness In Me

— Rachel Kiel – Dream Logic

— Rachel Musson – I Went This Way

— Raging Speedhorn – Hard to Kill

— Ray Barretto – Barretto Power (Vinyl Reissue)

— Raye Zaragoza – Woman In Color

— Red Moon Architect – Emptiness Weighs The Most

— Richard Spitzer – Cry Wolf EP

— Rick Shea – Love & Desperation

— Rick Simpson – Everything All of the Time: Kid A Revisited

— Roger Eno and Brian Eno – Mixing Colours Expanded (Physical Release)

— Roland Haynes – Second Wave (Reissue)

— Ruby Mack – Devil Told Me

— Ruel – Bright Lights, Red Eyes EP

— Run For the Whales – Better Every Day

— Rusty Eye – Dissecting Shadows

— Ryan Martin – Wandercease

— Sam Amidon – Sam Amidon

— SALEM – SALEM EP

— Sarah Dooley – Is This Heartbreak?

— Saul – Rise As Equals

— Sedona – Rearview Angel EP

— Selfless Orchestra – Great Barrier

— Sen Morimoto – Sen Morimoto

— Sevendust – Blood & Stone

— Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)

— Shemika Copeland – Uncivil War

— Shirazee – Lost EP

— Simon McBride – Trouble EP

— Skeleton Pit – Lust to Lynch

— Skinny Lister – Down on Deptford Broadway: 5 Year Anniversary Edition

— Skullcrusher – Skullcrusher EP (Physical Release)

— Skyway Man – The World Only Ends When You Die

— Slow Fall – Beneath the Endless Rains

— Smith & Myers – Smith & Myers Volume 2

— Solitary (UK) – The Truth Behind the Lies

— Sondre Lerche – Patience (Deluxe Edition)

— Songhoy Blues – Optimisme

— Soul Secret – Blue Light Cage

— The Southern Gothic – Burnin’ Moonlight EP

— Space Chaser – Decaptation EP (Vinyl Reissue)

— STAR – Violence Against STAR

— Stav – Borders EP

— Steph Richards – Supersense

— Stephanie Lambring – Autonomy

— Steve Wynn (of The Dream Syndicate) – Decade

— theLINE – Sour to Punker EP

— Thin Lizzy – Rock Legends

— This Is The Kit – Off Off On

— Tino Contreras – La Noche de los Dioses

— Tom Furse (of The Horrors) – Ecstatic Meditations

— Trevor and the Joneses – Get It!

— Ty Dolla $ign – Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

— Ty Trehern – Dear Dichotomy

— Uncle Woe – Phantomescence

— Undeath – Lesions of a Different Kind

— Valencia – Dancing WIth A Ghost (10 Year Deluxe Jawn)

— Various Artists – After Dark 3

— Various Artists – Offbeat – A Red Hot Sound Trip (Digital Reissue)

— Various Artists – Red Hot + Blue (20th Anniversary Reissue)

— Various Artists – Red Hot + Bothered (Digital Reissue)

— Various Artists – Red Hot + Indigo (Digital Reissue)

— Various Artists – The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – Silencio=Muerte: Red Hot + Latin (Digital Reissue)

— Victoria Anthony – Real Life

— Wallows – Remote EP

— White Hills – Splintered Metal Sky

— Will Kimbrough – Spring Break

— William Prince – Gospel First Nation

— Winona Oak – She EP

— Wyrmwoods – Gamma

— X Lovers – Mad World EP

— Xander Marsden – Xander Marsden EP

— Xavier Omär – If You Feel

— Yvie Oddly – Drag Trap

— Zeal & Ardor – Wake of a Nation EP

— Zero 7 – Shadows EP

— Zilched – DOOMPOP

