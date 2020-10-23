Shoeless Trivia: The 1950s

They weren’t all happy days.
- Who was the losing candidate in the United States presidential election of 1952? Four years later he also lost the rematch.
- Of the two films with four-letter names to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, which one was released during the 1950s?
- What phrase has been redacted multiple times (with slight variations in spelling) from the image below?
- As if the motile, carnivorous plants weren’t bad enough, a meteor shower causes a large portion of the world’s population to lose their sight in what 1951 dystopian novel by John Wyndam?
- The death of what monarch, her father, led to the coronation in 1953 of Elizabeth II as Queen of the United Kingdom. Regnal name and number, please.
Answers
- Adlai Stevenson
- Gigi
- The Hollywood Ten / The Hollywood 10
- The Day of the Triffids
- George VI
[collapse]