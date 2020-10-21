Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (October 21, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Do you like Japanese horror movies? Do you have any favorites that you’d recommend? Personally, while Ju-On is the scariest of the ones I’ve seen, House is probably always going to be my favorite. If you haven’t seen it, I recommend giving it a shot. It’s definitely strange, but I think it’s a lot of fun and spooooky. (Okay, it’s not that spooky.)

In other news, today I learned that a Ju-On series premiered on Netflix this summer. Have any of you watched it? If so, I’d love to hear your thoughts!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

