Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Cole, an A.I. writer, wrote for “The Onion”;

Aimee, a library page, wrote a crowdfunded comic; and

Carlos, a civil engineer, went to 22 schools pre-college. Carlos is a one-day champ with winnings of $10,400.

Cole had a big lead when he found back-to-back DDs late in DJ, but only made a net of $500 on them. This opened the door for Aimee to rally and stay alive into FJ with $12,600 vs. $21,000 for Cole and $7,000 for Carlos.

DD1, $600 – COOKING & FOOD – The name of this French stew of fish & vegetables comes from words meaning “boil” & “low” (Cole won $2,500 from his leading score of $7,000.)

DD2, $1,200 – BROADWAY DEBUTS – Katharine McPhee served up a fine performance as server & pie-maker Jenna in this musical (Cole lost $5,000 from his total of $18,500 vs. $8,200 for Carlos and $7,400 for Aimee.)

DD3, $800 – JAPANESE EMPERORS – Ironically, “showa”, the period during which this 20th centruy emperor resigned, can translate to “bright peace” (On the very next clue from the previous DD, Cole won $1,000 from his score of $18,000.)

FJ – SCREENWRITERS – This once-blacklisted screenwriter of “Spartacus” got a posthumous credit & an Oscar for a 1953 film

​​Only Aimee was correct on FJ, doubling up to win with $25,200.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the experimental enviorment a scientist might create from a word for “barren” is sterile.

This day in Trebekistan: At the top of the show, Alex mentioned how a lack of attention to yesterday’s FJ clue cost Carlos $10,000. Actually, it cost him $20,000, since he would have kept the $10K he lost as well as the additional $10K.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is bouillabaisse? DD2 – What is “Waitress”? DD3 – Who was Hirohito? FJ – Who was Trumbo?

