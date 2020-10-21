AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming Thread

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

Today, I’m finishing out a third round of subclass discussions with a look at the Alchemist Artificer. Alchemists specialize in the creation of potions and elixirs, combining different arcane reagents to produce magical effects. As such, when you choose this subclass at 3rd level, you automatically gain proficiency with alchemist’s supplies (or another type of tool if you already have it). Like all Artificers, Alchemists get a handful of bonus spells that are always prepared at certain levels, including Healing Word and Ray of Sickness at 3rd level, Flaming Sphere and Melf’s Acid Arrow at 5th, Gaseous Form and Mass Healing Word at 9th, Blight and Death Ward at 13th, and Cloudkill and Raise Dead at 17th.

Starting at 3rd level, the Alchemist can spend time during a long rest to create an Experimental Elixir. You can create 1 random elixir at the end of each long rest, which will last until used or until your next long rest (so, no stockpiling unfortunately). The effects of the elixir are determined by rolling on a table, and can be healing (2d4 + your INT mod), swiftness (adds 10 feet to your speed for 1 hour), resilience (+1 AC for 10 minutes), boldness (add a d4 to attacks and saves for 1 minute), flight (gain a flying speed of 10 feet for 10 minutes), or Transformation (gives the effect of an Alter Self spell for 10 minutes). When you reach 6th level, you can create two elixirs during each rest, and at level 15 you can create three. The effects of each should be determined separately.

In addition, you can also use your action and expend a spell slot to create an additional elixir at any time. When you use this action, you can choose which type of elixir to create instead of rolling on the table.

When you reach level 5, you have become an Alchemical Savant. Whenever you cast a spell that either heals or deals acid, fire, poison, or necrotic damage, you can add your INT modifier to the damage or healing roll.

At level 9, you can incorporate Restorative Reagents into your elixirs. Whenever any creature uses one of your Experimental Elixirs, in addition to the normal effect, they also gain temporary hit points equal to 2d6 plus your INT modifier. In addition, you can cast the Lesser Restoration spell without using a spell slot or having it prepared. You can cast the spell this way a number of times equal to your INT modifier each day.

Finally, when you reach level 15, you’ve attained Chemical Mastery. You exposure to so many chemicals lets you build up a resistance to acid and poison damage, and you are immune to the poisoned condition. You can cast both Greater Restoration and Heal once per day, without using a spell slot or material components or having the spell prepared.

We took this week off, so no game to write about. Waffles is taking over the next two weeks to run a spooky Call of Cthulhu game for us, just in time for Halloween!

