Comic Book Chat – Creature Commandos vs Legion of Monsters

Good morning and Welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Creature Commandos vs Legion of Monsters

Wizard Magazine used to have the Last Man Standing article every month, pitting heroes and villains against each other and declaring one the overall winner.

We also like to discuss DC vs Marvel scenarios and pick winners from the match ups here at the CBC.

Today we will pit DC Comics Creature Commandos vs Marvel Comics Legion of Monsters

Which group wins this titanic tussle of the ages?

Which other heroes and villains would be drafted to this frightful fight?

Which larger threat would come along to force these groups together to work as one whole undead unit?

There are no wrong answers here – just want to get those imaginative juices flowing!

Thanks for stopping by to chat

