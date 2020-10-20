Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Tiara Mack. Currently running for the State Senate in Rhode Island, you can contribute to and find out more about her campaign here. https://www.tiaramackdistrict6.com/

In the news:

I normally don’t do listicles for this, but its a big one: Time Magazine did a “100 Best Fantasy Novels” list and several of the novels are by openly queer/trans writers (and unfortunately 2 by JK Rowling even though her books suck and she sucks even more).

New Zealand Just Elected the Queerest Parliament in History

Backxwash Has Won The 2020 Polaris Music Prize For The Album ‘God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It’

For project of the day, The Last of Us: Left Behind. Shifting between joy of two friends being together and the misery of the present, its one of the bolder DLCs from the PS3/360 era.

Optional Topic: How much effort do you put in to find the works of LGBT+ creators?

