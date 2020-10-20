Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Oct. 20

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Maddie, a pediatric neurology resident, does all kinds of dancing;

Carlos, a civil engineer, went to a lot of movies last year; and

Kristin, an attorney, has mother-daughter tea parties. Kristin is a three-day champ with winnings of $28,808.

Carlos got on a roll by choosing from the bottom-up in DJ and broke the game wide open to enter FJ with $20,400. Maddie was a distant second at $4,600, while Kristin wound up in the red at -$3,600.

DD1, $800 – LITERARY QUOTES – Her, to Roger Chillingworth: “Ask me not!…thou shalt never know!” (Carlos lost $2,000 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,600 – SCIENCE: MISSED IT BY THAT MUCH – In the early 1800s John Dalton made pioneering tables of this measure, though he gave 7 for oxygen’s (15,999 is correct) (Maddie lost $1,000 from her leading score of $3,600 with both opponents under $1,000.)

DD3, $800 – PIANISTS, PAINTERS & PLAYWRIGHTS – The “Suite” life of this comedy playwright included title stops at “California” & “London” ones (Carlos made a strong wager of $7,000 from his total of $9,000 and was correct vs. $2,600 for Maddie.)

FJ – CLASSICAL MUSIC – Part of this famous 12-minute opening piece is called “March of the Swiss Soldiers”

​​Both players missed FJ. Carlos was very close but left out a key word, so was ruled incorrect. He dropped $10,000 to win with $10,400.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the Steinbeck hero who said, “Wherever they’s a fight so hungry people can eat, I’ll be there” is Tom Joad.

Pop culture problems: The players couldn’t guess the Beatles song Paul McCartney and James Corden sang while operating an automobile (“Drive My Car”), or the other Garry Shandling sitcom with “Show” in the title (“The Larry Sanders Show”).

One more thing: I really want getting “Grohl-rolled” to be the next internet craze.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Hester Prynne? DD2 – What is atomic weight? DD3 – Who is Neil Simon? FJ – What is “William Tell Overture”? (Carlos only wrote “William Tell”.)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...