Lonesome Ghosts Day Thread (10/20)

If you’re all alone, pick up the phone, and call…

… Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Ajax Ghost Exterminators! (Phone number: Gooseflesh 9000.)

In the cartoon short “Lonesome Ghosts” (1937), ghosts call up our trio because they’re bored and want to mess with someone. It’s fine… it looks like business was slow anyway.

That diploma from Ghost College ain’t worth as much as it used to.

The three are chased around the house and are involved in pratfalls and shenanigans. Mickey is stymied by a door that he opens and water comes flooding out. Donald gets into a fight with an incorporeal being. Goofy can’t figure out a mirror.

A happy accident with molasses makes the three looks like ghosts themselves. This spooks the haunted house ghosts, who take of running. Mission accomplished! Though… I don’t think they got paid.

FUN FACT: it’s Goofy, in this cartoon, who originates the phrase, “I ain’t a-scared of no ghost.”

