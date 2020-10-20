Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (10/20)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, where we discuss the wonderful world of motion pictures. Come here to discuss new movies in theaters, old classics, or any thoughts you’ve had about the world of film!

This year marks the 35th anniversary of Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. It was Tim Burton’s debut as a director of full length films. The film stars Paul Reubens as the somewhat off-putting man child named Pee-Wee Herman as he travels the country in search for his beloved bicycle.

The film has many iconic and very Tim Burton-esque scenes. Such as Pee-Wee dancing to “Tequila” at the local biker bar. When I was a kid, it was one of the most imitated scenes in the film. Other kids would do the dance, singing the “Da da da-da-da-da da da” part.



But the one scene that we all remember is the one starring the late Alice Nunn. Nunn was not in many high profile roles in her career. It can be argued that her role in this film wasn’t that high profile either. Yet… she is the one whose face is permanently etched into our brains.

Because Alice Nunn was Large Marge.

It completely catches you unaware. The whole films has been a whimsical comedy adventure up until this point. And then… Tim Burton decides to tap into his CalArts animation background in order to scar the memories of children everywhere.

The animation was handled by the Chiodo Brothers. Among their other credits: Killer Klowns From Outer Space, Critters, Ernest Scared Stupid, and Team America: World Police. They are they guys you call when you need creepy stop motion.

Nunn’s face becomes a tangled, skeletal mess of claymation where her eyes bulge out and her hair becomes a stringy fright wig. As an adult, it’s comical. But as a kid, it’s so genuinely upsetting that I refuse to even post an animated gif of the change.



Today’s bonus prompt: what is the scariest scene in a non-horror film?

Next week: monstrous transformations.

Avocado Film Reviews:

