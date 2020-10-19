Werewolves 134: Escape from Thrash Island – Day 2

It’s a beautiful night to be hunted for sport. You wander back to the shore, confirm that the boats/dirigibles/wendigos that brought you here have all left, shrug, and get drunk.

Willow finds two flints and a stick, crafts them together to make a pickaxe, uses the pickaxe to break up a boulder, collects the flints and rocks that come out of it, uses the new flints and another stick to make an axe, uses the axe to chop down the island’s only tree, which sprouted 2,000 years ago and has been growing a quarter inch every year since then during the three-week summers, and uses the logs and the rocks to build a nice reusable fire pit that you can relight with twigs and tufts of grass.

You all gather around it. It’s not THAT dark, since the sun is coming back in an hour or two, but it’s still spooky.

“Somebody tell a scary story,” suggests the snowcone seller. “And buy a snowcone. $2, firm.”

“I happen to have just such a story,” says Victor Frankenstein, the fire playing across his face. “I am by birth a Genevese, and my family is one of the most distinguished of that republic. My ancestors had been for many years counsellors and syndics, and my father-“

“Boring!” says Mike the travel writer. “Too much build-up, not enough payoff. 0/5, would not listen again.”

“Well, folks,” says Shania Twain, with an accent perfectly tuned to sound country to people who like country music and not to people who don’t, “back before Ah fell through the time portal, we had this thing called covid, and it was real bad…”

Her story is pretty scary, although it breaks the flow when she has to stop and explain things like Twitter. Mike gives it 3/5.

By now, the fire has burned quite low. The horizon is starting to get light again, and you think you’ll make it to sunrise, but suddenly a hand reaches out of the darkness and pinches out the flame.

“NOT AGAIN,” shouts Willow, in her oddly melodic voice. “FUCK.”

“I’ll tell you a story,” says the voice of Dr. Edwin Thrash, in the darkness. “Once upon a time, there was a doctor who became so good at medicine that all the other doctors were afraid of him.”

“I don’t like this story,” says Wayne, plaintively.

“And they were right to be afraid,” continues Thrash. “Because once you’re the master of life, why not become master of death? Annnd, once you’re bored with that, why not explore black magic a little?”

“The crafting tree for that is very hard to unlock,” says Willow, feeling around in the dark for just one more flint to craft a lighter. “And it drains your sanity.”

“No it doesn’t!” shouts Thrash. “That’s stupid! You’re stupid! Shut up!”

There’s an abrupt burst of sound, as though five people suddenly transformed into werewolves and mauled somebody, then somebody got stabbed, then the wolves transformed back. As the gray morning sun seeps across the gray, rocky land, you see two bodies on either side of the ruined fire put.

Wayne Campbell lies bleeding from a dozen claw marks. His trembling hand reaches for the sky.

“P-party time,” he whispers. “Ex-ce…” The hand drops and his face goes slack.

Wayne Campbell (InnDEEEEED) has died. He was a PARTY-GOER (Vanilla Town).

Nearby, country-crossover star Shania Twain is gushing blood from a single deep stab wound.

“I ain’t no quitter,” she says, before bleeding out.

Shania Twain (Ralph) has died. She (he) was a PARTY-GOER (Vanilla Town).

Sensing you may not be wanted here, you all flip the mansion the bird and strike out inland, away from the the madness that brought you here and towards new madness unseen.

Twilight will be Tuesday, October 20 at 4 p.m. EST

PLAYERS PLAYERS April LKD / Snowcone seller

Cop on the Edge-ish / Bob and Doug McKenzie

DW / Warrior of Darkness

Emmelemm / Kitty Witless

Goat / ﻿Kehaar the seagull

InnDEEEEED / Wayne Campbell – Town

Josephus Brown / THE FARM

Lamb Dance / Anksybay the Piggy Bank – WEREWOLF

Lindsay / Mario

Louie Blue / Ernest Shackleton

Mayelbridwen / Tidal Bore

Milkproofrobot / Hezekiah Purcell

Mr. I’m My Own Grandfather / Trevor Belmont

Narrowstrife / Victor Columbia Edison

Otakunomike / Renowned travel writer Michael

Owen1120 / Pirate Captain

Ralph / Shania Twain – Town

Raven and Rose / Definitely not a bear

Sagittariuskim / Dorothy Baker

Sic Humor / Man who thinks he’s looking for love while actually being hunted for sport, formerly man who thinks he’s being hunted for sport while looking for love

Sister Jude the Obscure / Joan Crawford

Spookyfriend / Victor Frankenstein

The Hayes Code / Willow BACKUPS

Side Character

Hohopossum

Dicentra

ROLES TOWN

13 Party-goers (Vanilla Town)

1 Party Sleuth (Investigator)

2 Socialites (Masons, get a one-shot kill) SCUM

5 Werewolves

1 Werewolf roleblocker

ROLES TOWN

13 Party-goers (Vanilla Town)

1 Party Sleuth (Investigator)

2 Socialites (Masons, get a one-shot kill) SCUM

5 Werewolves

1 Werewolf roleblocker

1 Lord Edwin Thrash, M.D. (Serial Killer) Vanilla town message: Welcome to Thrash Island, where death stalks you at every turn and drinks are free ! You are a PARY-GOER (Vanilla Town), and your win condition is to escape with your life, and also have a great time. Your only power is your vote.

RULES Win conditions:

The wolves win when they are equal to the number of town-aligned players left (if the SK is dead), or outnumber the non-wolf players (even if the SK is still alive).

Town wins when all the wolves and the serial killer are defeated.

The serial killer wins when it comes down to just them and one other person.

A three-way standoff between the last town, last wolf and SK will result in a special ending. Night actions:

There isn’t a hard order that night actions occur in. This is to allow as many of them to go through as possible. Roleblocks will always take precedent over the actions of the targeted player, however.

Investigator: All town forces and the SK come back HUMAN, all wolves come back, you guessed it, WOLF. Voting:

You have the option to vote “No Kill” (or words to that effect). If that option prevails, no one dies at the end of the day.

A majority vote for one player (or No Kill) will end the day early.

A tied vote at twilight will result in no one dying.

There are no secret powers or win conditions in this game. Any changes I have to make to the mechanics will be announced publicly.

If you maintain a game-related outside resource (like a spreadsheet or an in-character Tumblr), stop updating it after you’re dead.

No editing posts.

No quoting or screencapping from your QTs.

If you have any other questions about rules, please ask in QT, and I will answer publicly here.

