The Day Thread Summons the Army of Darkness

Hail to the King, Baby!

Today we celebrate S-Mart’s Employee of the Month Ash Williams and his trippy travels through time in 1992’s Army of Darkness.

I first watched this entry in the Evil Dead series on USA Network late one night and there’s only one word to describe it – Groovy!

The synopsis – “Demonic forces time -warp Ash – and his ’73 Oldsmobile”- into England’s Dark Ages, where he romances a beauty and faces legions of undead beasts, including a ghastly army of skeletons. Can Ash save the living from the evil dead, rescue his girlfriend, and get back to his own time?”

All Ash has to do is find the Necronomicon and speak the incantation…Klaatu Barada Necktie….wait ….that’s not right. Oh crap!

Video Movie Guide gave it 3.5 stars. The Washington Post declared it “drop dead fun!”

Where do you rank Army of Darkness in the pantheon of Sam Raimi/Bruce Campbell movies?

Which ending do you prefer?

Did you own the VHS Videocassette or the Laserdisc of the movie?

Halloween is fast approaching boils and ghouls.

Have you been watching one horror movie a day? Have you made it to the pumpkin patch? Are you sipping on apple cider or pumpkin spice lattes?

Tell us how your October has been in the comments below.

Have a magical Monday and a great week ahead.

