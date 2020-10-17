Triviacados: Saturday, October 17, 2020

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest? That will make it much easier to track results.

Quiz Type: Forced Order / Minefield / Non-Embeddable

Quiz Note: All adult animal names are of males, as well as one term for an immature (youth) animal. All other terms are generic with respect to sex. Remember to follow the pattern of young – adult – group – adult (repeat).

Can you sort (i.e. click in order) the animals in the repeated pattern of the names of Young animals, Adult animals, Groups of animals, Adult animals?

Remember to post your results (as a %) in the Results thread (sort by Oldest), including time left on the clock for tie-breaking purposes.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

