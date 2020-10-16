Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 64 (Part 2 of 2)

With two rounds of playoffs in the books, we move on to the top 64! It’s really heating up now!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler Part 1 Part 2 Or listen to every song here. [collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, October 19th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Luigi’s Mansion Main Theme 13 6 Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Mighty Obstacle Ico ICO -You Were There- 13 10 Super Smash Bros. Melee Mute City The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Title 5 15 Katamari Damacy The Moon and the Prince Jet Set Radio Future Teknopathetic 8 10 Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse Fatal Fight (Jin & Margulis) Iridion II Citizen Discharged 11 9 Kingdom Hearts Hikari (Orchestral) The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons Tarm Ruins 12 9 Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Dante Battle Metroid Prime Phendrana Drifts 7 11 Gitaroo Man The Legendary Theme Super Smash Bros. Melee Fountain of Dreams 14 8 Final Fantasy X Besaid Island Final Fantasy X To Zanarkand 12 7 Baby Felix Halloween Halloween World Technictix Happy Happy 8 9 Silent Hill 3 You’re Not Here Kingdom Hearts Simple and Clean 15 7 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Final Battle The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker The Great Sea 15 8 Silent Hill 2 Promise Super Mario Sunshine A Secret Course 9 12 Shadow Hearts Conveyor Belt For Killers Super Smash Bros. Melee Jungle Japes 11 9 Mega Man Battle Network 2 You Can’t Go Back (Apart Comp / Gospel Server – Final Stage) Katamari Damacy Que Sera Sera (Roll You Up Into My Life) 10 11 Gitaroo Man Born to be Bone Katamari Damacy Lonely Rolling Star 15 6 Zone of the Enders Kiss Me Sunlights (Opening Theme)

We’re down to our final Hikari! Can Simple and Clean ultimately bring home the title where its brethren failed? We must also bid farewell to Baby Felix Halloween, our first Game Boy Color song to be eliminated. Spooky season vibes weren’t enough to carry it past the final FFX song.

Fun Stats:

Spoiler Top 64 by song: 4 Songs: Katamari Damacy (-4)

Super Smash Bros. Melee (-3)

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (-2)

Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim 3 Songs: Iridion II (-2)

Kingdom Hearts (-1)

Ico 2 Songs: Final Fantasy X (-6)

Cave Story (-2)

Gitaroo Man (-1)

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (-1)

Unlimited SaGa (-1)

Mega Man Battle Network 3 1 Song: Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean (-2)

Tales of Symphonia (-2)

Technictix (-2)

Jet Set Radio Future (-1)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (-1)

Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire (-1)

Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne (-1)

Super Mario Sunshine (-1)

Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner (-1)

Baby Felix Halloween

Final Fantasy XI

Guilty Gear XX

Luigi’s Mansion

Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Metroid Prime

Puyo Pop Fever

Shadow Hearts

Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1

Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 3

Sonic Heroes

Suikoden III

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

WarioWare, Inc: Mega Microgame$!

Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse

Zone of the Enders Remember The Fallen: Trails in the Sky FC (-4)

Final Fantasy Tactics Advance (-2)

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga (-2)

Mario Kart: Double Dash (-2)

Mega Man Battle Network (-2)

Parappa The Rapper 2 (-2)

Beats of Rage

Dynasty Warriors 4

Final Fantasy X-2

Fire Emblem

Halo: Combat Evolved

Legaia 2: Duel Saga

Mario Power Tennis

Remember 11: The Age of Infinity

Silent Hill 4

Soul Calibur II

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time

Super Monkey Ball 2

Wild Arms 3

Wild Arms Alter Code: F

Zone of the Enders: The First of Mars Shocking results all around. Early favorite Final Fantasy X has plummeted from 8 songs to just 2, and Trails in the Sky FC, which started the playoffs diversity locked and in 3rd place, is out of the tournament altogether after losing each of its remaining 4 songs. Katamari Damacy and Super Smash Bros. Melee retain their top placement, but each lose half of their songs (rounding down for Melee). But, in that 4-way tie for first (which also includes The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker) we see a new face: Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim. Trails in the Sky FC couldn’t hang, but we’ve got at least one Falcom RPG here; a perfect round is always impressive, doubly so in this bloodbath round. Top 64 by platform: PS2: 28 songs (18 games)

GameCube: 16 songs (9 games)

GBA: 8 songs (5 games)

PC: 6 songs (2 games)

Game Boy Color: 3 songs (3 games)

Xbox: 1 song (1 game)

Arcade: 1 song (1 game)

Multiplatform: 1 song (1 game) The GBA continues to fall back to earth, as the PS2 and GameCube are entrenched in 1st and 2nd place respectively. The Game Boy Color is holding it strong at 3 songs over 3 games, just like it has the entire playoffs. I guess you’ve got to be pretty danged good to get recognition as a GBC game by this point. [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...