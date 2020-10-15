Drag Race Holland Season 1: Episode 5 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of Drag Race Holland!

Tonight, the remaining queens showcase their best celebrity impersonations in the Snatch Game! Will they impress guest judges, TV personality and entertainer Carlo Boszhard and singer Ruth Jacott? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

