Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (October 14, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Step right up and have a look….It’s time for Yamishibai. Seven seasons of these short, spooky stories have aired since 2013, and all of them are available on Crunchyroll. Animated to look like the paper dramas (kamishibai) told by traveling kamishibaiya, these tales are inspired by Japanese folklore and urban legends. While they aren’t all terrifying horror stories, they are entertaining and some have definitely sent a chill down my spine. If you’re interested, follow the call of the kamishibaiya….

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

