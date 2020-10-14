Best Treehouse of Horror Segment – Tournament: Round 3

Well, folks, we wouldn’t be honoring the Treehouse of Horror spirit if this competition didn’t turn into a bloodbath. Of the eight matches in Round 2, only “The Genesis Tub” vs. “Bart Simpson’s Dracula” was remotely close (with the vampires eventually triumphing over tiny town). For the rest, there was never any real question who was going to win, with most of the victors getting twice or thrice as many votes as the losers they left in a bleeding, mangled, desecrated wreck. As all good competitions should!

When asked for a few words about their defeat, the losing segments had this to say:

Ha ha, they’re good sports.

Anyways, let Round 3 of the slaughter begin!

