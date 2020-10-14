Comic Book Chat – Horrific Panels in a Non-Horror Comic

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Horrific Panels in a Non-Horror Comic

Every so often, you’ll be reading a superhero comic and then BAM!

You get a panel or scene that comes out of left field, a simultaneous gut punch and a shock to the system. A moment you didn’t see coming. I mean how could you predict something happening like that?

This discussion might be a little tricky since we are going to talk about comic book moments others may not have experienced. If you want to name the comic book or spoiler the panel in the comment section, that will work.

Thanks for stopping by to chat and be sure to take a look at the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...