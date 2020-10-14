Color Outside the Lines: Neighborhoods

Hello! And welcome to Color Outside the Lines, a weekly discussion space for people of color.

Thread Rules

We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

Prompt

Neighborhoods. From the hyper insular to the general suburb to intercity to rural lands, where you live and where you grow up can be central to your identity or just a matter of circumstance and opportunity (or lack of). Where we choose to live once give the freedom and opportunity of adulthood can also differ wildly from where we resided as children. Talk about the neighborhoods in your life: where you felt safe, where you avoided, what you look for in a neighborhood, what you associate with it. Please note that no one needs to share any information that they fear would dox them or make them uncomfortable. General or abstract terms are very welcome.

