The Monday Politics Thread is Here for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Latinx History Has Always Been Linked to Spooky Culture

Indigenous understandings of death are linked with the shared trauma of colonialism.

From a historical perspective, many influences might explain why people across Latin America are so captivated by gothic themes, horror, and the macabre. The impacts of colonialism and the pain inflicted as a result, left an irreversible scar on the psyche of the lands now known as the Americas, and gave way to an intimate relationship with death on a mass scale. The powerful influence of the Catholic church helped to further center the struggle between the devil and god, and made spirituality and demonic forces not just things of the imagination, but real manifestations of good and evil.

In contrast, Indigenous understandings of death provided an alternative relationship with the afterlife, one in which death is a part of life, a natural and joyous progression of the course of living. And while Mexico’s Dia de Muertos celebrations are an obvious example of how all of these elements converge to make what is a view of death as a natural experience, a contemporary history of political unrest, environmental and racial injustice give Latinx cultures across borders and in American cities like Los Angeles, a taste for supernatural storytelling, seductively dark imagery, and delightfully spooky stuff. Teen Vogue

The Columbus statues are gone, and there’s no parade or CPS holiday this year. But Chicago Italian Americans say Columbus Day will live on.

A number of large cities have made the switch from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day in an effort to reframe the day in honor of Native American history and culture. Some Italian Americans say celebrating Columbus is a celebration of their heritage. But activists around the country have condemned the explorer, pointing to his mistreatment of Indigenous people after he landed in the Americas in 1492. Chicago Tribune

Trump’s Columbus Day proclamation includes stark warnings

Native American advocates have pressed states for years to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns that Christopher Columbus helped launch centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas. “Sadly, in recent years, radical activists have sought to undermine Christopher Columbus’s legacy,” Trump said in his proclamation declaring Monday Columbus Day. “These extremists seek to replace discussion of his vast contributions with talk of failings, his discoveries with atrocities, and his achievements with transgressions.” Washington Post

I think this is my second Indigenous Day Politics Thread. I’m not actually sure I remember when I took over the Monday posts from Waffle; it’s been well over a year, I do remember that much. If all goes well in November, maybe it will be my last, because perhaps we won’t need an entire thread to scream into the void. But who knows? Hope springs eternal.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...