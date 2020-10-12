Best Treehouse of Horror Segment – Tournament: Round 2

Hello, once again. Round 1 is over, and there were some expected blowouts, and some hard fought victories.

Both Treehouse of Horror IV and Treehouse of Horror VIII managed to make it through the round without taking any losses. Meanwhile, Treehouse of Horror IX was completely eliminated from the competition, and the original Treehouse of Horror narrowly missed the same fate. “The Raven” put up a valiant but ultimately futile struggle against “Citizen Kang”, “Hungry Are the Damned” was absolutely slaughtered by the juggernaut that is “The Shinning”, and its framing device lost to “Attack of the 50-Foot Eyesores”, likely because … it was just a framing device. Of the original Treehouse of Horror segments, only “Bad Dream House” is still in the game, managing to win against “King Homer” by a single vote.

Other fallen contenders include “Homer³”, “Easy-Bake Coven”, “Nightmare Cafeteria”, “Fly vs. Fly”, “Lisa’s Nightmare” (a.k.a. the Monkey’s Paw episode), “Homer’s Nightmare” (a.k.a. “You may be wondering why you have two heads”), and “That Fog That Turns People Inside Out” (a.k.a. … That One With That Fog That Turns People Inside Out).

When asked how they felt about being eliminated in the first round, they had this to say:

But enough about those losers. Let’s move on to Round 2!

