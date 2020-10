David Lee Roth turns 66 today. With the recent passing of Eddie Van Halen, a lot of people are revisiting Van Halen’s music. Roth is one hell of a frontman.

Anyway, wash your hands, stay home if you can, wear a mask if you go out, post cat pictures (I don’t care if the Pet Thread goes up today, we need them here too!), and be excellent to each other.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...