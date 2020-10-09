The Friday Poli-October Surprise!-tics thread

I have it on good authority that Donald Trump’s long-presumed-dead brother will make a surprise appearance this weekend and endorse Joe Biden. I heard it from this new group I’ve been following. It’s called Pee-non. But they can’t call it that, or it will get deleted from Facebook. So just look for a yellow P.

NJ reported the highest number of COVID cases since May 30th, which I’m sure President Super-spreader had nothing to do with.

RoRo is obsessed with pumpkins. Which is great for keeping her entertained. We just take her to the most sincere pumpkin patch around and let her run rampant.

The mods have been trying extra hard lately to keep this place clean, what with all the low hanging fruit from the party in charge falling on the floor. So please try to help us out, by not stepping on it and adding to the mess. Be empathetic, remember the peace, love and understanding stuff. Think before and after you post (remember you can delete them!) NO BEN GARRISON!

Happy Friday!

