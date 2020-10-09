Friday New Music 10/9

Hello! Friday!

Here’s a full(ish) list from Consequence of Sound. Let me know what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, what ever you’d like. Enjoy!:

— Alexia Avina – Unearth

— Alka – Regarding the Auguries

— Almost Monday – Don’t Say You’re Ordinary EP

— Anabel Englund – Messing With Magic

— Andy Bell (of Ride) – The View From Halfway Down

— Anthelion – Re:Awaken EP

— Aortarota – toilet EP

— Arcadian Child – Protopsycho

— Ascension of the Watchers – Apocrypha

— Ashnikko – Demidevil

— Bahamas – Sad Hunk

— Bastien Keb – The Killing of Eugene Peeps

— Bee Bee Sea – Day Ripper

— Black Communion – Miasmic Monstrosity

— Black Pumas – Black Pumas Deluxe (Physical Release)

— Black Sabbath – Paranoid: Super Deluxe Edition

— Bloodbather – Silence EP

— Blue Öyster Cult – The Symbol Remains

— Body Language – Travel Guide

— Body Magic – Sequin Dream

— Bottler – Grow EP

— Brit Drozda – Seashells & Stories EP

— Brothers Osborne – Skeletons

— The Budos Band – Long in the Tooth

— Buffalo Tom – Birdbrain (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Cardioid – Fantasy Metal EP

— Carla Bruni – Carla Bruni

— Coastlands – Death

— Crippled Black Phoenix – Ellengæst

— Curtis Water – Pity Party

— Cut Worms – Nobody Lives Here Anymore

— Darlingside – Fish Pond Fish

— Darrel William Herbert – An Unwelcome Moment of Clarity

— Dave Koz – A New Day

— David Lord – Forest Standards Vol. 2

— Dead Famous People – Harry

— The Deathray Davies – The Kick and the Snare (Reissue)

— DevilDriver – Dealing With Demons Vol. 1

— DFMK – DFMK

— DGM – Tragic Separation

— Dire Straits – Dire Straits: The Studio Albums 1978-1991

— Dogs at Large – Jeopardy

— Doghouse Reilly – Try Me Warm

— Dominic Chin – License to Cry EP

— The Doors – Morrison Hotel (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— Draag – Covers EP

— Drew Citron – Free Now

— E.Z. Shakes – The Spirit

— The Early Sixes – Chase the Sun

— Ellen Siberian – Cinderblock Cindy

— Elusive – Horizons

— Emmy The Great – April / 月音

— Empress – Premonition

— Endzustand – Werk des Krieges

— Every Hour Kills – Re:Awaken EP

— Eye of the Destroyer – The Wolf You Feed EP

— Five Finger Death Punch – A Decade of Destruction, Volume 2 (Digital Release)

— Florencia Di Concilio – Calamity: a Childhood of Martha Jane Cannary (OST)

— Fluppe – Billstedt EP

— Foals – Collected Reworks Vinyl Release)

— Foals – Collected Reworks Vol. III

— Furnace – Dark Vistas

— Future Islands – As Long As You Are

— Garcia Peoples – Nightcap at Wits’ End

— Gargoyl – Gargoyl

— Giacomelli – Cosmic Order

— The Goodbye Party – Beautiful Motors

— Great Peacock – Forever Worse Better

— Grey Factor – The Perils of Popularity

— Gunn-Truscinski Duo – Soundkeeper

— Hannah Grace – Remedy

— Hēran Soun – Undeaf

— HESS – Lamplight Motel

— Horrible Earth – Discography 2013 – 2019

— Hundredth – Somewhere Nowhere

— I’m Kingfisher – The Past Has Begun

— Incinerate – Sacrilegivm

— Infiltration – Point Black Transmission

— Invernoir – The Void And The Unbearable Loss

— Iron Maiden – Iron Maiden (Vinyl Reissue)

— Isenmor – Shieldbrother

— Izzy Heltai – Father

— J. Pavone String Ensemble – Lost and Found

— Jackson Browne – TBA

— Jaco – Dose

— James Tillman – Modern Desires

— Jessie Wagner – Shoes Droppin’

— Jim and Sam – Songs From After So Many Days

— Johansson & Speckmann – The Germs of Circumstance

— John Coltrane – A Love Supreme (Vinyl Reissue)

— John Coltrane – Ballads (Vinyl Reissue)

— John Lennon – Gimme Some Truth

— Jon Snodgrass – Tace

— Joohoney (of Monsta X) – Psyche

— Josef – Does It Make U Feel Good? EP

— Josh Johnson – Freedom Exercise

— Kathleen – Kathleen II EP

— Killswitch Engage – Killswitch Engage (Vinyl Reissue)

— King Parrot – Holed Up in the Lair EP

— Kliffs – Bully EP

— Kodiak Island – The Amber Road

— Kraftwerk – Autobahn (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kraftwerk – Computer World (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kraftwerk – Computerwelt (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kraftwerk – Die Mensch-Maschine (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kraftwerk – The Man-Machine (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kraftwerk – The Mix (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kraftwerk – The Mix (German Version) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kraftwerk – Radio-Activität (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kraftwerk – Radio-Activity (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kraftwerk – Techno Pop (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kraftwerk – Techno Pop (Germany Version) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kraftwerk – Tour De France (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kraftwerk – Trans Europe Express (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kraftwerk – Trans Europe Express (German Version) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kronos Quartet – Long Time Passing: Kronos Quartet & Friends Celebrate Pete Seeger

— La Fin – The Endless Inertia

— Laraaji – Moon Piano

— Lama Lobsang Palden and Jim Becker – Compassion

— Left on the Dial – Broadcast EP

— Leila Sunier – Where Everything Is Perfect EP

— Linaire – Linaire

— Lindsay Schoolcraft – Worlds Away

— Linkin Park – Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition

— Lou Berry – Inner World

— Loudon Wainwright III – I’d Rather Lead a Band

— Luke Krutzke and the High Tides – Tony, Tony EP

— Lupin (Jake Luppen of Hippo Campus) – Lupin

— Machinedrum – A View of U

— Maeve Gilchrist – The Harpweaver

— Margot – Make It Last EP

— Mark Boals and Ring of Fire – All the Best!

— Mary Lattimore – Silver Ladders

— Mat Zo – Illusion of Depth

— Mera Bhai – Futureproofing EP

— METZ – Atlas Vending

— Michael Bernard Fitzgerald – Love Valley

— Mina Tindle – SISTER

— Mise en Scene – Winnipeg, California

— Mooner – The Alternate Universe of Love

— Motionless in White – Creatures (10th Anniversary Reissue)

— neànder – eremit

— Necrophobic – Dawn of the Damned

— Nicolas Merz – God Won’t Save You, But I will

— Noitatalid – Furies in the Steppes from Russia

— North Americans – Roped In

— Nu Disco Ensemble – Nu Deco Ensemble + Cimafunk: Live in Miami EP

— Okan – Espiral

— Only Now x Orogen – Avuls

— Paper Tapes – Homecoming EP

— Papoose – Endangered Species

— Paradise Cinema – Paradise Cinema

— Patrick Droney – State of the Heart EP

— Patty Smyth – It’s About Time

— Peter Mulvey with SistaStrings – Live at the Cafe Carpe

— Petey – Checkin’ Up On Buds EP

— Pine Barons – Mirage On the Meadow

— Pls Pls Me – Too Late EP

— Pride of Lions – Lion Heart

— R.I.P. – Dead End

— Rachel Grimes – The Way Forth – Instrumentals

— Radiant Knife – The Ghost

— Reason – New Beginnings

— Renard – Waking Up In a Different World

— The Replacements – Pleased To Meet Me (Deluxe Edition)

— Resonance – #TheResistance

— Repuked – Dawn of Reintoxication

— Rita Morar – Blessings in Isolation EP

— Robert Wyatt – His Greatest Misses (Vinyl Reissue)

— Ron Gallo – PEACEMEAL

— Ron Miles – Rainbow Sign

— Rory Gallagher – The Best of Rory Gallagher

— RoSaWay – Dreamer EP

— RYDYR – These Things Always Change EP

— Sade – This Far

— Salem’s Childe – The Sin That Saves You

— Sanctuary – Into the Mirror Black (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Scaphoid – Absent Passages

— Seized Up – Brace Yourself

— Selena Rosanbalm – Selena Rosanbalm

— SHHE – RE:

— Sinner’s Blood – The Mirror Star

— Skáld – Vikings Memories

— Slow Pulp – Moveys

— Smith & Myers – Smith & Myers Volume 1

— Sorry Eric – It’s Okay

— Speaker Face – Crescent

— Spires That In The Sunset Rise – Psychic Oscillations

— Spunsugar – Jawbreaker

— Stardust – Highway to Heartbreak

— Suicide of Society – War Investment

— Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling

— Supercrush – SODO Pop

— Suzi Ragsdale – Ghost Town

— Tawny Newsome and Bethany Thomas – Material Flats

— Tears For Fears – The Seeds of Love (Super Deluxe Edition)

— Texture Droite – Vibrant Pixel

— Tom Joshua – Undergrowth EP

— Touché Amoré – Lament

— Travis – 10 Songs

— Travis Laplante and Yarn/Wire – Inner Garden

— The Troops of Doom – The Rise of Heresy EP

— The Twilight Tone – The Clearing

— The Unguided – Father Shadow

— Trey Songz – Back Home

— Univore – Sympathetic Vibrations

— Various Artists – JEM Records Celebrates John Lennon

— Venom Prison – Primeval

— Vérité – New Limbs: Volume 1

— Warlung – Optical Delusions

— Woodluck – Collateral EP

— Wreck-Defy – Skin

— Yatra – All Is Lost

— Year of October – Wastelands

— Yo La Tengo – Sleepless Night EP

— Youngblood Hawke – Edge of the World

— Zao – All Else Failed: 25th Anniversary Edition

— Zao – Preface: Early Recordings 1995-1996s

