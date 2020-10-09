Friday New Music 10/9

Hello! Friday!
Here’s a full(ish) list from Consequence of Sound. Let me know what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, what ever you’d like. Enjoy!:
— Alexia Avina – Unearth
— Alka – Regarding the Auguries
— Almost Monday – Don’t Say You’re Ordinary EP
— Anabel Englund – Messing With Magic
— Andy Bell (of Ride) – The View From Halfway Down
— Anthelion – Re:Awaken EP
— Aortarota – toilet EP
— Arcadian Child – Protopsycho
— Ascension of the Watchers – Apocrypha
— Ashnikko – Demidevil
— Bahamas – Sad Hunk
— Bastien Keb – The Killing of Eugene Peeps
— Bee Bee Sea – Day Ripper
— Black Communion – Miasmic Monstrosity
— Black Pumas – Black Pumas Deluxe (Physical Release)
— Black Sabbath – Paranoid: Super Deluxe Edition
— Bloodbather – Silence EP
— Blue Öyster Cult – The Symbol Remains
— Body Language – Travel Guide
— Body Magic – Sequin Dream
— Bottler – Grow EP
— Brit Drozda – Seashells & Stories EP
— Brothers Osborne – Skeletons
— The Budos Band – Long in the Tooth
— Buffalo Tom – Birdbrain (30th Anniversary Edition)
— Cardioid – Fantasy Metal EP
— Carla Bruni – Carla Bruni
— Coastlands – Death
— Crippled Black Phoenix – Ellengæst
— Curtis Water – Pity Party
— Cut Worms – Nobody Lives Here Anymore
— Darlingside – Fish Pond Fish
— Darrel William Herbert – An Unwelcome Moment of Clarity
— Dave Koz – A New Day
— David Lord – Forest Standards Vol. 2
— Dead Famous People – Harry
— The Deathray Davies – The Kick and the Snare (Reissue)
— DevilDriver – Dealing With Demons Vol. 1
— DFMK – DFMK
— DGM – Tragic Separation
— Dire Straits – Dire Straits: The Studio Albums 1978-1991
— Dogs at Large – Jeopardy
— Doghouse Reilly – Try Me Warm
— Dominic Chin – License to Cry EP
— The Doors – Morrison Hotel (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— Draag – Covers EP
— Drew Citron – Free Now
— E.Z. Shakes – The Spirit
— The Early Sixes – Chase the Sun
— Ellen Siberian – Cinderblock Cindy
— Elusive – Horizons
— Emmy The Great – April / 月音
— Empress – Premonition
— Endzustand – Werk des Krieges
— Every Hour Kills – Re:Awaken EP
— Eye of the Destroyer – The Wolf You Feed EP
— Five Finger Death Punch – A Decade of Destruction, Volume 2 (Digital Release)
— Florencia Di Concilio – Calamity: a Childhood of Martha Jane Cannary (OST)
— Fluppe – Billstedt EP
— Foals – Collected Reworks Vinyl Release)
— Foals – Collected Reworks Vol. III
— Furnace – Dark Vistas
— Future Islands – As Long As You Are
— Garcia Peoples – Nightcap at Wits’ End
— Gargoyl – Gargoyl
— Giacomelli – Cosmic Order
— The Goodbye Party – Beautiful Motors
— Great Peacock – Forever Worse Better
— Grey Factor – The Perils of Popularity
— Gunn-Truscinski Duo – Soundkeeper
— Hannah Grace – Remedy
— Hēran Soun – Undeaf
— HESS – Lamplight Motel
— Horrible Earth – Discography 2013 – 2019
— Hundredth – Somewhere Nowhere
— I’m Kingfisher – The Past Has Begun
— Incinerate – Sacrilegivm
— Infiltration – Point Black Transmission
— Invernoir – The Void And The Unbearable Loss
— Iron Maiden – Iron Maiden (Vinyl Reissue)
— Isenmor – Shieldbrother
— Izzy Heltai – Father
— J. Pavone String Ensemble – Lost and Found
— Jackson Browne – TBA
— Jaco – Dose
— James Tillman – Modern Desires
— Jessie Wagner – Shoes Droppin’
— Jim and Sam – Songs From After So Many Days
— Johansson & Speckmann – The Germs of Circumstance
— John Coltrane – A Love Supreme (Vinyl Reissue)
— John Coltrane – Ballads (Vinyl Reissue)
— John Lennon – Gimme Some Truth
— Jon Snodgrass – Tace
— Joohoney (of Monsta X) – Psyche
— Josef – Does It Make U Feel Good? EP
— Josh Johnson – Freedom Exercise
— Kathleen – Kathleen II EP
— Killswitch Engage – Killswitch Engage (Vinyl Reissue)
— King Parrot – Holed Up in the Lair EP
— Kliffs – Bully EP
— Kodiak Island – The Amber Road
— Kraftwerk – Autobahn (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kraftwerk – Computer World (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kraftwerk – Computerwelt (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kraftwerk – Die Mensch-Maschine (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kraftwerk – The Man-Machine (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kraftwerk – The Mix (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kraftwerk – The Mix (German Version) (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kraftwerk – Radio-Activität (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kraftwerk – Radio-Activity (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kraftwerk – Techno Pop (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kraftwerk – Techno Pop (Germany Version) (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kraftwerk – Tour De France (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kraftwerk – Trans Europe Express (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kraftwerk – Trans Europe Express (German Version) (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kronos Quartet – Long Time Passing: Kronos Quartet & Friends Celebrate Pete Seeger
— La Fin – The Endless Inertia
— Laraaji – Moon Piano
— Lama Lobsang Palden and Jim Becker – Compassion
— Left on the Dial – Broadcast EP
— Leila Sunier – Where Everything Is Perfect EP
— Linaire – Linaire
— Lindsay Schoolcraft – Worlds Away
— Linkin Park – Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition
— Lou Berry – Inner World
— Loudon Wainwright III – I’d Rather Lead a Band
— Luke Krutzke and the High Tides – Tony, Tony EP
— Lupin (Jake Luppen of Hippo Campus) – Lupin
— Machinedrum – A View of U
— Maeve Gilchrist – The Harpweaver
— Margot – Make It Last EP
— Mark Boals and Ring of Fire – All the Best!
— Mary Lattimore – Silver Ladders
— Mat Zo – Illusion of Depth
— Mera Bhai – Futureproofing EP
— METZ – Atlas Vending
— Michael Bernard Fitzgerald – Love Valley
— Mina Tindle – SISTER
— Mise en Scene – Winnipeg, California
— Mooner – The Alternate Universe of Love
— Motionless in White – Creatures (10th Anniversary Reissue)
— neànder – eremit
— Necrophobic – Dawn of the Damned
— Nicolas Merz – God Won’t Save You, But I will
— Noitatalid – Furies in the Steppes from Russia
— North Americans – Roped In
— Nu Disco Ensemble – Nu Deco Ensemble + Cimafunk: Live in Miami EP
— Okan – Espiral
— Only Now x Orogen – Avuls
— Paper Tapes – Homecoming EP
— Papoose – Endangered Species
— Paradise Cinema – Paradise Cinema
— Patrick Droney – State of the Heart EP
— Patty Smyth – It’s About Time
— Peter Mulvey with SistaStrings – Live at the Cafe Carpe
— Petey – Checkin’ Up On Buds EP
— Pine Barons – Mirage On the Meadow
— Pls Pls Me – Too Late EP
— Pride of Lions – Lion Heart
— R.I.P. – Dead End
— Rachel Grimes – The Way Forth – Instrumentals
— Radiant Knife – The Ghost
— Reason – New Beginnings
— Renard – Waking Up In a Different World
— The Replacements – Pleased To Meet Me (Deluxe Edition)
— Resonance – #TheResistance
— Repuked – Dawn of Reintoxication
— Rita Morar – Blessings in Isolation EP
— Robert Wyatt – His Greatest Misses (Vinyl Reissue)
— Ron Gallo – PEACEMEAL
— Ron Miles – Rainbow Sign
— Rory Gallagher – The Best of Rory Gallagher
— RoSaWay – Dreamer EP
— RYDYR – These Things Always Change EP
— Sade – This Far
— Salem’s Childe – The Sin That Saves You
— Sanctuary – Into the Mirror Black (30th Anniversary Edition)
— Scaphoid – Absent Passages
— Seized Up – Brace Yourself
— Selena Rosanbalm – Selena Rosanbalm
— SHHE – RE:
— Sinner’s Blood – The Mirror Star
— Skáld – Vikings Memories
— Slow Pulp – Moveys
— Smith & Myers – Smith & Myers Volume 1
— Sorry Eric – It’s Okay
— Speaker Face – Crescent
— Spires That In The Sunset Rise – Psychic Oscillations
— Spunsugar – Jawbreaker
— Stardust – Highway to Heartbreak
— Suicide of Society – War Investment
— Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling
— Supercrush – SODO Pop
— Suzi Ragsdale – Ghost Town
— Tawny Newsome and Bethany Thomas – Material Flats
— Tears For Fears – The Seeds of Love (Super Deluxe Edition)
— Texture Droite – Vibrant Pixel
— Tom Joshua – Undergrowth EP
— Touché Amoré – Lament
— Travis – 10 Songs
— Travis Laplante and Yarn/Wire – Inner Garden
— The Troops of Doom – The Rise of Heresy EP
— The Twilight Tone – The Clearing
— The Unguided – Father Shadow
— Trey Songz – Back Home
— Univore – Sympathetic Vibrations
— Various Artists – JEM Records Celebrates John Lennon
— Venom Prison – Primeval
— Vérité – New Limbs: Volume 1
— Warlung – Optical Delusions
— Woodluck – Collateral EP
— Wreck-Defy – Skin
— Yatra – All Is Lost
— Year of October – Wastelands
— Yo La Tengo – Sleepless Night EP
— Youngblood Hawke – Edge of the World
— Zao – All Else Failed: 25th Anniversary Edition
— Zao – Preface: Early Recordings 1995-1996s