Job Rants Thread – 10/9/2020 – Working From Home XXX: Insert Porn Joke, Here

Hey, all; Healthy Fri–Oh my God, we’ve hit thirty.

Sooooo…Full disclosure: I was again hit by the Fog Of Ages this week; and therefore, don’t have anything prepped. Indeed, the closest thing to creativity on display is in the header; and that’s because it’s such low-hanging fruit, a second grader could have done the same. Anyway, apologies. Hope you’ve all got a little more of a spring in your step, than I. Or, at the very least, more interesting vitriol to spew. Either way, the office is closed, the tables are open, and the drinks are an unnatural shade of blue; so have at it!

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember…To remember.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...