Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 128 (Part 1 of 4)

With the first round of playoffs in the books, we move on to the top 128! Hey, remember when people called this generation the “128 bit era” for a hot second? It wouldn’t have made any sense, but I’m kinda sad we don’t live in a world where some marketer’s trying to convince us the PS5 is 1,024 bit. Anyway.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Monday, October 12th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|X-Naut Fortress
|10
|11
|Guilty Gear XX
|Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead)
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Trails in the Skies
|11
|6
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Battlefield
|Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
|Preparing for Travel
|9
|9
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|Rogueport
|Cave Story
|Jenka 2
|3
|12
|Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner
|Beyond the Bounds
|Katamari Damacy
|Katamaritaino (Roll Me In)
|13
|4
|Guilty Gear XX
|Grace
|Puyo Pop Fever
|Taisen 4 (Final Boss Theme)
|12
|5
|Halo 2
|Halo Theme Mjolnir Mix
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Brinstar Depths
|9
|9
|Iridion II
|Cold Play
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Main Theme
|11
|3
|Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
|Awake
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|Main Theme
|16
|3
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Salty Catfish (Special Codec Tune)
|Ollie King
|Boarder 70 [Somethin’ Jazzy for Your Mind Mix]
|6
|11
|Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire
|Slateport City
|Unlimited SaGa
|Battle Theme EX
|11
|4
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Trayus Crescent
|Super Monkey Ball 2
|Monkey Shot ~ Expert Stage
|10
|7
|Silent Hill 3
|Walk On Vanity Ruins
|Final Fantasy X
|Prelude
|10
|7
|Mega Man Battle Network 2
|Official Center
|Unlimited SaGa
|Battle Theme I
|10
|4
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Silver Will
|Kirby: Nighmare in Dreamland
|Nightmare Wizard
|8
|11
|Mega Man Battle Network 3
|Boss Battle! (Boss Theme)
|Katamari Damacy
|Gin & Tonic & Red Red Roses
|14
|8
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Fire Emblem
Two ties!
Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga – Preparing for Travel wins over Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – Rougeport
Super Smash Bros. Melee – Brinstar Depths wins over Iridion II – Cold Play
In non-tie news, we have a second runoff song advancing, as Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead) narrowly defeats X-Naut Fortress.
Fun Stats:
Game Breakdown:
8 Songs:
- Final Fantasy X (-3)
- Katamari Damacy
7 Songs:
- Super Smash Bros. Melee (-6)
6 Songs:
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (-1)
5 Songs:
- Iridion II (-3)
4 Songs:
- Trails in the Sky FC (-6)
- Kingdom Hearts (-5)
- Cave Story (-3)
- Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim (-1)
3 Songs:
- Tales of Symphonia (-5)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (-3)
- Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean (-2)
- Technictix (-2)
- Unlimited SaGa (-1)
- Gitaroo Man
- Ico
2 Songs:
- Mario Kart: Double Dash (-4)
- Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne (-4)
- Final Fantasy Tactics Advance (-3)
- Mega Man Battle Network 3 (-3)
- Parappa The Rapper 2 (-3)
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga (-1)
- Mega Man Battle Network (-1)
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (-1)
- Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire (-1)
- Jet Set Radio Future
- Super Mario Sunshine
- Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner
1 Song:
- Final Fantasy X-2 (-4)
- Guilty Gear XX (-3)
- Silent Hill 3 (-3)
- Mega Man Battle Network 2 (-2)
- Wario Ware, In: Mega Microgame$! (-2)
- Zone of the Enders (-2)
- Final Fantasy XI (-1)
- Fire Emblem (-1)
- Halo: Combat Evolved (-1)
- Luigi’s Mansion (-1)
- Metroid Prime (-1)
- Remember 11: The Age of Infinity (-1)
- Shadow Hearts (-1)
- Sonic Heroes (-1)
- Star Ocean: Till the End of Time (-1)
- Wild Arms Alter Code: F (-1)
- Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse (-1)
- Baby Felix Halloween
- Beats of Rage
- Dynasty Warriors 4
- Legaia 2: Duel Saga
- Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-
- Mario Power Tennis
- Puyo Pop Fever
- Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1
- Silent Hill 2
- Silent Hill 4
- Soul Calibur II
- Suikoden III
- Super Monkey Ball 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
- Wild Arms 3
- Zone of the Enders: The First of Mars
Remember The Fallen:
- Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (-2)
- Disgaea: Hour of Darkness (-2)
- Halo 2 (-2)
- Kirby: Nightmare in Dreamland (-2)
- Mario Kart: Super Circuit (-2)
- Mega Man Battle Network 5 (-2)
- Advance Wars
- Asphalt: Urban GT
- Baldr Force EXE
- Beyond Good & Evil
- Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django
- Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
- Dynasty Warriors 3
- EVE Online
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles
- Freedom Force
- Golden Sun
- Iridion 3D
- Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour
- Mega Man Zero 2
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
- Ollie King
- Quantum Redshift
- Rez
- Samurai Warriors
- Shadow Hearts Covenant
- Sonic Advance 2
- Sonic Adventure 2
- Technibeat
- The Incredible Machine – Even More Contraptions
- The Lord of the Rings: the Fellowship of the Ring
- World of Warcraft
We’ve got a pretty big shakeup up top, as Katamari Damacy has a perfect round, catapulting it from T-5th to T-1st. It shares that spot with Final Fantasy X, which edges out rival Super Smash Bros. Melee by just one song, sending the latter to 3rd.
It was a rough first round for underdog contender Trails in the Sky FC, as it loses 6 of its 10, dropping out of the top 5. It was also a bad round for Consolidated Mega Men, losing 9 songs across 5 games, and falling to just 5 songs left over 3.
Platform Breakdown:
- PS2: 56 (27 games)
- GameCube: 31 (12 games)
- Game Boy Advance: 19 (10 games)
- PC: 13 (4 games)
- Game Boy Color: 3 (3 games)
- Xbox: 3 (2 games)
- Multiplatform: 2 (2 games)
- Arcade: 1 (1 game)
The PS2 continues to do very well. The GameCube continues to be buoyed by a few heavy-hitters (fitting), while the GBA’s charmed run through qualifying hits a bit of a snag, taking heavy losses here. We also must bid adieu to the Dreamcast and N-Gage.