Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 128 (Part 1 of 4)

With the first round of playoffs in the books, we move on to the top 128! Hey, remember when people called this generation the “128 bit era” for a hot second? It wouldn’t have made any sense, but I’m kinda sad we don’t live in a world where some marketer’s trying to convince us the PS5 is 1,024 bit. Anyway.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, October 12th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door X-Naut Fortress 10 11 Guilty Gear XX Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead) Trails in the Sky FC Trails in the Skies 11 6 Super Smash Bros. Melee Battlefield Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga Preparing for Travel 9 9 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Rogueport Cave Story Jenka 2 3 12 Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner Beyond the Bounds Katamari Damacy Katamaritaino (Roll Me In) 13 4 Guilty Gear XX Grace Puyo Pop Fever Taisen 4 (Final Boss Theme) 12 5 Halo 2 Halo Theme Mjolnir Mix Super Smash Bros. Melee Brinstar Depths 9 9 Iridion II Cold Play Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Main Theme 11 3 Castlevania: Circle of the Moon Awake Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Main Theme 16 3 Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Salty Catfish (Special Codec Tune) Ollie King Boarder 70 [Somethin’ Jazzy for Your Mind Mix] 6 11 Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire Slateport City Unlimited SaGa Battle Theme EX 11 4 Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Trayus Crescent Super Monkey Ball 2 Monkey Shot ~ Expert Stage 10 7 Silent Hill 3 Walk On Vanity Ruins Final Fantasy X Prelude 10 7 Mega Man Battle Network 2 Official Center Unlimited SaGa Battle Theme I 10 4 Trails in the Sky FC Silver Will Kirby: Nighmare in Dreamland Nightmare Wizard 8 11 Mega Man Battle Network 3 Boss Battle! (Boss Theme) Katamari Damacy Gin & Tonic & Red Red Roses 14 8 Super Smash Bros. Melee Fire Emblem

Two ties!

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga – Preparing for Travel wins over Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – Rougeport

Super Smash Bros. Melee – Brinstar Depths wins over Iridion II – Cold Play

In non-tie news, we have a second runoff song advancing, as Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead) narrowly defeats X-Naut Fortress.

Fun Stats:

Spoiler Game Breakdown: 8 Songs: Final Fantasy X (-3)

Katamari Damacy 7 Songs: Super Smash Bros. Melee (-6) 6 Songs: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (-1) 5 Songs: Iridion II (-3) 4 Songs: Trails in the Sky FC (-6)

Kingdom Hearts (-5)

Cave Story (-3)

Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim (-1) 3 Songs: Tales of Symphonia (-5)

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (-3)

Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean (-2)

Technictix (-2)

Unlimited SaGa (-1)

Gitaroo Man

Ico 2 Songs: Mario Kart: Double Dash (-4)

Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne (-4)

Final Fantasy Tactics Advance (-3)

Mega Man Battle Network 3 (-3)

Parappa The Rapper 2 (-3)

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga (-1)

Mega Man Battle Network (-1)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (-1)

Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire (-1)

Jet Set Radio Future

Super Mario Sunshine

Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner 1 Song: Final Fantasy X-2 (-4)

Guilty Gear XX (-3)

Silent Hill 3 (-3)

Mega Man Battle Network 2 (-2)

Wario Ware, In: Mega Microgame$! (-2)

Zone of the Enders (-2)

Final Fantasy XI (-1)

Fire Emblem (-1)

Halo: Combat Evolved (-1)

Luigi’s Mansion (-1)

Metroid Prime (-1)

Remember 11: The Age of Infinity (-1)

Shadow Hearts (-1)

Sonic Heroes (-1)

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time (-1)

Wild Arms Alter Code: F (-1)

Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse (-1)

Baby Felix Halloween

Beats of Rage

Dynasty Warriors 4

Legaia 2: Duel Saga

Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-

Mario Power Tennis

Puyo Pop Fever

Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1

Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 4

Soul Calibur II

Suikoden III

Super Monkey Ball 2

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

Wild Arms 3

Zone of the Enders: The First of Mars Remember The Fallen: Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (-2)

Disgaea: Hour of Darkness (-2)

Halo 2 (-2)

Kirby: Nightmare in Dreamland (-2)

Mario Kart: Super Circuit (-2)

Mega Man Battle Network 5 (-2)

Advance Wars

Asphalt: Urban GT

Baldr Force EXE

Beyond Good & Evil

Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King

Dynasty Warriors 3

EVE Online

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles

Freedom Force

Golden Sun

Iridion 3D

Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour

Mega Man Zero 2

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Ollie King

Quantum Redshift

Rez

Samurai Warriors

Shadow Hearts Covenant

Sonic Advance 2

Sonic Adventure 2

Technibeat

The Incredible Machine – Even More Contraptions

The Lord of the Rings: the Fellowship of the Ring

World of Warcraft We’ve got a pretty big shakeup up top, as Katamari Damacy has a perfect round, catapulting it from T-5th to T-1st. It shares that spot with Final Fantasy X, which edges out rival Super Smash Bros. Melee by just one song, sending the latter to 3rd. It was a rough first round for underdog contender Trails in the Sky FC, as it loses 6 of its 10, dropping out of the top 5. It was also a bad round for Consolidated Mega Men, losing 9 songs across 5 games, and falling to just 5 songs left over 3. Platform Breakdown: PS2: 56 (27 games)

GameCube: 31 (12 games)

Game Boy Advance: 19 (10 games)

PC: 13 (4 games)

Game Boy Color: 3 (3 games)

Xbox: 3 (2 games)

Multiplatform: 2 (2 games)

Arcade: 1 (1 game) The PS2 continues to do very well. The GameCube continues to be buoyed by a few heavy-hitters (fitting), while the GBA’s charmed run through qualifying hits a bit of a snag, taking heavy losses here. We also must bid adieu to the Dreamcast and N-Gage. [collapse]

