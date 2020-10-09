Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Oct. 9

Introducing today’s contestants:

Amy, a sportswriter from Los Angeles, California, collects snow globes, unrelated to “Citizen Kane”;

Brian, an associate producer originally from Armonk, New York, would like Alex to be on the podcast he co-hosts with Louis Virtel; and

Kevin, a story analyst originally from Williamstown, New Jersey, studied Kenpō in China. Kevin is a one-day champ with winnings of $15,300.

Kevin dashed away to a lengthy lead in round one, then both opponents missed a DD in DJ, leading to an easy runaway for Kevin at $23,800 vs. $6,600 for Sabreena and $5,200 for Brian.

DD1, $800 – THE WORK’S ORIGINAL LANGUAGE – Kafka’s “The Metamorphosis” (Kevin won $1,800 from his leading score of $7,800.)

DD2 (video), $1,200 – OXFORD ALUMNI – (Shown is an old-timey photo of a man in a white desert robe) We assume he was wearing a different kind of robe when he received his undergraduate degree in 1910 (Brian lost $3,000 from his total of $5,400 vs. $13,800 for Kevin.)

DD3, $1,600 – THE DOCTOR WILL “C” YOU NOW – Hermes’ wand, this symbol of the U.S. Army Medical Corps, is a staff with 2 serpents coiled around it (Sabreena dropped $4,000 from her score of $7,400 vs. $17,400 for Kevin.)

FJ – BOOKS OF THE 1950s – A special edition of this 1953 novel came with an asbestos binding

​​Only Kevin was correct on FJ, adding $3,800 to win with $27,600 for a two-day total of $42,900.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed that after a king died of this disease, a prayer named for it asks, will it “never be eliminated from the land of Hatti?” is the plague.

That’s after our time: The players didn’t know the performer who recently went to no. 1 with “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch is DaBaby.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is German? DD2 – Who was Lawrence of Arabia? DD3 – What is caduceus? What is “Fahrenheit 451”?

