Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: Which series would have worked better as a limited-series as opposed to a multi-season one?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8TH, 2020:

Charm City Kings (HBO Max)

Closer Look Thursday (NBC)

Code 404 Series Premiere (Peacock)

Connecting…Series Premiere (NBC)

Good Eats: The House That Dripped Chocolate (Food)

Injustice With Nancy Grace Series Premiere (Oxygen)

Phantom Signals Series Premiere (Science)

Supernatural Season Premiere (The CW)

Suspicious Minds Series Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

The Cleansing Hour (Shudder)

The Outpost Season Premiere (The CW)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9TH, 2020:

Betrayed By My Husband (LMN)

Chasing the Crown: Dreamers To Streamers (Amazon)

Deaf U Series Premiere (Netflix)

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Series Premiere (Netflix)

Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix)

Ghostwriter Season Premiere (Apple TV+)

Love After Lockup Season Premiere (WEtv)

PBS Kids Talk About: Race And Racism (PBS)

Raven’s Home Season Premiere (Disney)

Shayla Rivera: Its Not Rocket Science (HBO Max)

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

The Graham Norton Show Season Premiere (BBC America)

The Haunting Of Bly Manor Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Hispanic Heritage Awards (PBS)

The Right Stuff Series Premiere (Disney+)

To Live Or Die On Everest (Discovery)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10TH, 2020:

Grand Army Series Premiere (Netflix)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11TH, 2020:

Undiscovered: Everest’s Great Mystery (Discovery)

Worst Cooks In America: Halloween Redemption Series Premiere (Food)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12TH, 2020:

Kipo & The Age Of Wonderbeasts Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

One Day At A Time Season Four Broadcast Premiere (CBS)

The Family Chantel Season Premiere (TLC)

The Last Ice (NatGeo)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13TH, 2020:

Driving While Black: Space And Mobility In America (PBS)

Kieler Street Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

Survivalists Series Premiere (BYUtv)

Made From Scratch Season Premiere (Fuse)

Struggle Gourmet Series Premiere (Fuse)

The Bachelorette Season Premiere (ABC)

The FBI Declassified Season Premiere (CBS)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14TH, 2020:

Blackpink: Light Up The Sky (Netflix)

Nova: Nature’s Fear Factor (PBS)

The Age Of Nature Series Premiere (PBS)

The Amazing Race Season Thirty Two Premiere (CBS)

2020 Billboard Music Awards (NBC)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...