Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (October 7, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! It is officially the spookiest month of the year, and that means I’m consuming as many scary stories as possible. Although the “spooky season” in Japan isn’t in October, I thought today might be a good day to talk about our favorite Japanese scary stories. I’m currently spiraling into the world of Japanese horror manga for the first time with Junji Ito’s Uzumaki. My dreams have already been haunted a couple times by some of the images in this collection, so I can see this–and the rest of Ito’s work–becoming a new favorite October read for me. Apparently, there is a movie inspired by the collection (I haven’t seen it), and there’s going to be a four-episode anime special airing on Adult Swim’s Toonami in 2021. I’ll probably watch both eventually, but for now the manga is more than enough for me. If you want to learn about a small town cursed and contaminated by spirals, I recommend checking out Uzumaki.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

