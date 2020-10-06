Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is James Baldwin, widely considered to be one of greatest writers to have ever lived.

In the news, Author Akwaeke Emezi Protests Women’s Prize Rules for their transphobic practices.

For project of the days, I’m going with An Unkindness of Ghosts by River Soloman.

Optional Topic: Halloween has been a favorite holiday among queer people so I ask this: What is Halloween to you?

