Best Theatrical Film Trailer, Elimination Round Two

Good news: I’m going to keep the older rounds open for voting until a few days after the last round goes live. So if you missed voting on day one, you can still do that here.

Some Guidelines

If you have the time, please watch the trailers. I know that’s a lot to ask, but this is one tournament where we have the possibility of all the votes being informed votes. At the very least, I’d like it if we could watch enough of each trailer to say “oh, I remember this one.”

We’re voting on the quality of the trailer, not the quality of the movie. To pick an example from this round of voting: you may think 2014’s Godzilla was a letdown, but you have to ignore that and judge it by the included clip alone.

In the elimination round, vote for as many as you like. (You can do that in the bracket rounds too, but it’s not an effective strategy.)

That’s it. Watch some coming attractions, and make your votes!

