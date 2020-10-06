Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Oct. 6

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Mandy, a project specialist, tried out for the show with her dad some time ago;

Claire-Marie, a film advertising executive, watched Jeopardy! with her grandmother; and

Garrett, a software engineer, is a dedicated mountain climber. Garrett is a one-day champ with winnings of $14,000.

Garrett extended his lead on DD3, but Claire-Marie finished nicely to stay well within range going into FJ with $13,800 vs. $18,200 for Garrett and $3,300 for Mandy.

DD1, $600 – WORDS AT THEIR FINAL RESTING PLACES – “Mother of the modern day civil rights movement” (Claire-Marie moved to the lead by adding $2,600 from her total of $2,000.)

DD2, $2,000 – 1990s BEST PICTURE BY TAGLINE – “It’s a hell of a thing, killing a man” (Mandy lost $1,500 from her third-place score of $4,400.)

DD3, $1,200 – SPEED READING – It’s the 4-letter title of Lisa Patton’s novel about students caught up in the frenzy of matching students with sororities (Garrett won $4,000 from his leading total of $11,000 vs. $6,600 for Claire-Marie.)

FJ – GEOGRAPHY FUN – It’s the largest country in area that begins & ends with the same letter

​​Garrett and Claire-Marie were correct on FJ, with Garrett adding $9,500 to win with $27,700 for a two-day total of $41,700.

Wagering strategy: By betting $13,000, Claire-Marie forced herself to be correct to have a chance to win. The percentage play would be to bet $5,000 or less, shutting out Mandy from second place and allowing Claire-Marie to win if Garrett missed even she was incorrect herself.

This day in Trebekistan: Alex helped fuel speculation about the next host by saying he’s “looking over (his) shoulder” at Ken, who presented a category today.

Judging the writers: I’m not sure what was especially “fun” about the FJ clue as was promised by the category, but I guess that’s just me.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Rosa Parks? DD2 – What is “Unforgiven”? DD3 – What is “Rush”? FJ – What is Australia?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...