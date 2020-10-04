The Royal Order Of Sputnik Chasers Night Thread

On October 4th 1957 the Soviet Union launched Sputnik I, the first artificial satellite, into space. Soon after the launch, scientists and engineers at Deal Test Site in Ocean Township, New Jersey began the search for the satellite. They coordinated a chaotically improvised effort involving around 70,000, almost entirely amateur, ham radio operators and astronomers around the globe to track Sputnik as it orbited the Earth

Dubbing themselves the Royal Order Of Sputnik Chasers or ROOSCH, they worked tirelessly around the clock tracking the beeps of Sputnik until the satellite’s batteries ran out on October 26th 1957( Sputnik I itself would remain in orbit until it crashed into the atmosphere of the Earth on January 4th 1958

