WW133 – Love Island: Avocado (Day 3)

The Islanders once more headed off to their beds, but few even pretended to sleep, as the choice to switch or stay kept them awake. Some couples discussed quietly in their beds, while others simply texted their response without talking to their partner.

The pressure was too much for Wasp, who wasn’t even here for romance. She decided that it was time for her to leave and sign up for another reality show that was either Platonic Friendship Island or Death Island. It was a little unclear. She whispered to her partner, Arsene Lupin that she was going to leave.

Wasp has left The Villa. They were a Regular Islander.

Arsene watched Wasp pack her things, and a lot of thoughts went through his head. He felt he had finally found the right partner… in crime. Right before Wasp left, he grabbed her hand and proposed… the ultimate heist. They walked out of The Villa together, along with several of the more expensive decorations.

Arsene Lupin/Grump has left The Villa a little bit richer. They were a Regular Islander.

On the other side of the bedroom, Miss Metropolis slept soundly after confirming her relationship with her partner. Unfortunately, the 4 bottles of sparkling water she drank that evening came back and she had to wake up to use the powder room. Afterward, as she washed her hands, mistakes were made. The bathroom counter of The Villa has a wide variety of soaps, creams, unguents and potions, and her sleepy brain chose poorly.

The ambulance arrived early in the morning before the lights came on, but everyone was already awake after all of the screaming.

Miss Metropolis/Hayes has left The Villa (in an ambulance). They were a Regular Islander.

W-Slice power posed in his bed, fully clothed, as usual, but it didn’t feel right without Miss Metropolis. He decided to follow his partner out of the villa to make sure the horrifying reaction turned out okay. He supposed that the Drama he was hoping to make, would have to wait for another reality TV show. As he power posed out of the villa, he whispered in one person’s ear “Make a Scene.”

Walter/ W-Slice/Captain Video has left The Villa. They were the Firecracker. The Town Backup has now inherited the Firecracker role.

Finally, the Islanders who had been taken out on a late-night date returned with the new islander. First, in walked the possum, then the pickle, and… a new cat?

Goose/Cop on the Edge-ish has entered The Villa.

Today, many of you will be forming new couples. The couples who chose to stay together are listed below and will not be participating in the Re-Coupling. Please see the Couple Mechanics tab for a refresher on the instructions. Instructions unique to this recoupling:

You may not pick your most recent partner to form a couple together.

The singleton left over from the RNG Pool will have their fate decided by The Public. (They are either night killed or night kill immune.)

Goose/Cop will publicly decide if he wants to choose either dw or hoho to couple up with or if he wants to enter the RNG Pool instead.

Cop’s decision will override any other couplings, and they will be entered into an immediate QT before Twilight.

Today, you will also be voting for who you think isn’t here for the right reasons. Please submit your day kill selection to the Vote Thread. Whoever you vote for will leave the island alone.

Couples Who Stayed Together:

Owen/snugs Lindsay/Beelzebot emm/Warrior

Islanders dw sic Owen Indy Narrowstrife snugs Corporal Hicks spooky Gramps emmelemm Lamb Josephus Brown Lindsay Warrior Beelzebot hoho Cop Side* Dicentra* raven* Dictabird* Mustard* Reserve Islanders are denoted by an asterisk. Reserve Islanders cannot post in the game thread and cannot be selected for partnering up. Once an Islander has entered The Villa, the asterisk by their name will be removed. The Public/Graveyard: Nate Dramus MSD Lylith Tiff Goat (Regular Islander) jake (Regular Islander) The Hayes Code (Regular Islander) Wasp (Regular Islander) Captain Video (Firecracker) Ralph (Regular Islander) Grumproro (Regular Islander) [collapse]

Roles, Descriptions, & Win Conditions Town Islanders: 20 14 Regular Islanders (Vanilla Town)

14 Regular Islanders (Vanilla Town) 1 Firecracker (One-Shot Daytime Vigilante+)

1 Scouted Islander (One-Shot Bulletproof)

1 Serial Monogamist (Town Alignment Investigator)

1 Smarty Pants (Town Backup –> Backup Firecracker) Scum Islanders: 3 Do-Bits Society Members (Vanilla Wolves)

2 Clout-Chasers (Serial Killers) Team Wolf has a one-shot recruitment this game.

While both serial killers are in The Villa, they will take turns each night killing. Win Conditions The Final Vote triggers when either (a) only three couples are left standing or (b) all scum have flipped (whichever happens first). All players in the Villa will vote to determine the final couple. Final couple conditions: Town/Town: Town Victory

Wolf/Wolf: Wolf Victory

SK/SK: Shared SK Victory

Scum/Vanilla Town: Scum victory

Scum/Still Bulletproof Town: Town Victory

???/Firecracker: see Firecracker role description

SK/Wolf: The Public will vote to decide the victory. About the Smarty Pants (Town Backup) If roled town is killed or recruited by wolves before Night 3, the town backup will inherit that role. About the Scouted Islander (One-Shot Bulletproof) As long as this player is bulletproof: If this player is targeted for a night kill, the killer(s) will be notified that their shot was blocked.

If this player’s partner is targeted for a night kill, they will not die.

If the Firecracker attempts to break up with this player during the day thread, only the Firecracker will walk off.

If this player is still bulletproof and part of the final couple, they may block a scum victory. Once this player is no longer bulletproof, they will function the same as Vanilla Town. About the Firecracker (Vigilante+) This is a modified Vigilante role. This player has the ability to publicly break up with their partner during the Day cycle on the main game thread. They must do this as their RP character in the main game thread. Tag both Jam (@jammoritarty:disqus) and Lutair (@lutair:disqus). Once they publicly break up with their partner, an Early Twilight is triggered and this takes the place of a day kill. Both partners in the couple are then day killed (unless Vig’s partner was bulletproof). The Firecracker is part of the final couple and choose to use their power, they will break up with their partner. If their partner is scum, this results in a town victory. If their partner is town, then no one wins. They are not required to use their power as part of the final couple. About the Serial Monogamist (Investigator) The investigator will be notified in their private QT if their partner throws a red flag. This notification only happens once, taking place at the time the Couple QT is created at Twilight. Red Flags: Firecracker (One-Shot Daytime Vigilante+), Do-Bits Society (Wolves), and active Clout-Chasers (SK)

No Red Flags: Regular Islanders (Vanilla Town), the Scouted Islander (One-Shot Bulletproof Town), and inactive Clout-Chasers (SK) About the Clout-Chasers (Serial Killers) The two serial killers are independent, but will take turns killing each night as long as both are in The Villa. SK1 will be active on odd-numbered nights and SK2 will be active on even-numbered nights. If only one SK is in The Villa, they will become active every night. An active SK must kill on their active nights. A dead SK will be revealed simply as a “Clout-Chaser”. Their identity as SK1/SK2 will not be specified. SKs cannot kill each other directly, but may kill each other indirectly through targeting their partner. If one SK targets the other, they will be notified that their action was “blocked”. About the Wolves (Members of the Do-Bits Society) All wolves are individually vanilla, but the faction has a collective one-shot recruitment ability. Recruitment proceeds before town roles and can therefore be used to block a role power. Recruited roled townies and SK will lose their powers. If the Town Backup is in play, they will inherit lost town powers. Successful recruitment will be indicated in the next day’s header by a change in the wolf count. Unsuccessful recruitment will not be indicated. The recruit is added to the wolf chat at the start of the next day. [collapse]

Couple Mechanics The Rules of Being in a Couple Whenever a new couple is formed, a new private QT is created for them at Twilight.

Couple QTs are active as long as couples stay together. Couples may quote directly from their couple QTs.

If a couple breaks up, their QT is defunct. Any posting activity in a defunct couple QT will result in a mod kill.

Night kills are specified by targeting one player.

By default, if one partner dies then the other partner will die too. Any deviation from this format will be explicitly stated in the header or Twilight writeup. The Rules of Coupling Up: If you would like to couple up with someone specific, you both must submit each other’s names into the Couple Thread.

If you would like to enter the RNG couple pool, please submit “RNG Pool” into the Couple Thread.

Anyone who has not indicated a selection before Twilight will be automatically entered into the RNG Pool.

Once you have submitted your selection, you cannot change it.

The Confirmed Couples List will be updated as couples are submitted.

Couple QTs will be sent out after Twilight. [collapse]

General RP is optional , but appreciated!

, but appreciated! Please try to make at least 2 posts a day . If you’re in a situation where you can’t reach that requirement, please notify me in your QT!

. If you’re in a situation where you can’t reach that requirement, please notify me in your QT! Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your personal QT. This will result in an instant mod kill.

Do NOT screenshot your couple QT. However, you may directly quote from your couple QT.

Do NOT edit or delete any posts without mod permission both in the game thread and in your QTs. Any accidental leak of your IRL name or email will be automatically deleted by mods to protect your privacy. The contents of those posts will be copied and reposted by the mod and you will be indicated as the author by your screen name.

Do NOT belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. This is especially critical in this game.

Emotional appeals are discouraged as arguments since we don’t want to guilt people for their votes.

This is the only thing I will say regarding eavesdropping: “All activities on Love Island are filmed, but only clips with names redacted from the previous day/night may be aired.” [collapse]

If you can’t reach us via QT, our tags are @JamMoritarty:disqus and @lutair:disqus. If you’ve lost your QT link, let us know. 🙂

Right now, there are 17 Islanders in The Villa. An early Twilight is triggered at 9 votes. Anyone not in a couple at Twilight will automatically be entered into the RNG Pool.

Twilight is at 5PM MST on Sunday, October 4th. Countdown Timer

