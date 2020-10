For posterity, it’s around 1:30 pm eastern time on Saturday October 3, 2020. President Donald Trump is hospitalized with COVID. A number of his staff have tested positive. Looks like his traveling and contacts may lead to many many more possible cases. The recent SCOTUS nomination celebration at the White House is likely a super – spreader event. News is coming fast.

PLEASE follow site guidelines about not wishing harm or death, shaming people about looks, etc. The mods are busy.

