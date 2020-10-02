The Friday Politics Thread wakes up and hubba-what?

In case you come straight to the politics thread, you may want to go here first: https://the-avocado.org/2020/10/02/breaking-donald-and-melania-trump-have-the-coronavirus/. Yes, that’s right. Due to the circumstances, please remember your obligation to not wish harm on anyone no matter how reprehensible they are.

RoRo news: We’ve started putting up Halloween decorations, and one of them is a little ghost. “What does a ghost say?” We ask? “MAAAAAAAA!” says RoRo. It takes us a little bit, but we realize RoRo is confusing ghosts and goats.

Keep being empathetic, keep up the peace, love and understanding. NO BEN GARRISON!

Enjoy your Friday, and remember we’re now officially in Rocktoberfest!

Since today is going to be a day, the Clam Chowder section:

Pence and Mrs. Pence have tested negative.

The Bidens will be tested ASAP.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a horrid person who sexually harassed people at Fox.

This is all Hope Hick’s fault.

Melania Trump said something completely lacking in empathy about separating immigrants.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...