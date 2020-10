Right on the tin for this one.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/01/politics/hope-hicks-positive-coronavirus/index.html

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

We all pray for the coronavirus’ safe recovery from having infected itself with Trump.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...