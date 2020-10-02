Friday New Music – 10/2

Hello! Here’s some new music! It’s already a great day! Let’s make it better. I’ve got… Cartalk, I don’t really know them but the bands I like seem to like them so I’ll check it out.
Here’s a fuller list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Tell me what’s good, what’s not, what you’re hyped for, etc. Enjoy!:
— 21 Savage and Metro Boomin – Savage Mode 2
— 45 Grave – Sleep in Safety (Vinyl Reissue)
— 49 Winchester – III
— Ailbhe Reddy – Personal History
— Aidan Baker – There/Not There
— Alex Gough – Forever Classic
— All Souls – Songs for the End of the World
— All Things Blue – Get Bit
— Aloe Blacc – All Love Everything
— Amanda Holden – Songs From My Heart
— Amiensus – Abreaction
— Angie McMahon – Piano Salt EP
— Anaal Nathrakh – Endarkenment
— Anna Clendening – Evolve EP
— Andrew Farriss – Love Makes the World EP
— Anne Malin – Waiting Song
— Anytime Cowboy – Damaged Brain EP
— Arch Echo – Story I EP
— Ascian – Elysion
— Baba ZuLa – Hayvan Gibi
— Badi Assad – Around the World
— Bartes Strange – Boomer
— Birdsall – Hot Money EP
— Black Capricorn – Solstice EP
— Black Mekon – The Lumpiness of Demand
— Black Nite Crash – Colony Drive EP
— BLACKPINK – The Album
— Bob Mould – Distortion: 1989-1995
— Bobby Bare – Bobby Bare Sings Shel Silverstein Plus
— Bon Jovi – Bon Jovi 2020
— Bonnie Whitmore – Last Will and Testament
— Born Ruffians – S QUEEZE
— Battery Operated Orchestra – Yesterday Tomorrow and You
— Brent Cobb – Keep ‘Em On They Toes
— B R I Q U E V I L L E – Quelle
— Broxson – Good Grief EP
— Bryony Williams – Dive EP
— Bryson Tiller – Anniversary
— BusCrates – Blasting Off
— Byland – Gray
— Camína – Te Quiero Mucho
— Camphor – Here Where the Light Falls
— Cartalk – Pass Like Pollen
— Carys – To Anyone Like Me EP
— Caved Mountains – Endless Myths
— Charles Bernstein – Cujo OST (Vinyl Reissue)
— Chris Smither – More From the Levee
— Clay Harper – Dirty Yard Street
— Corey Taylor (of Slipknot and Stone Sour) – CMFT
— The Cosmic Rabbit Holes – The World Is Drugs
— Cosmo’s Midnight – Yesteryear
— Coven – Witchcraft Destroys Minds and Reaps Souls (Vinyl Reissue)
— Crass – Crassical Collection
— Daam! – Autopilot EP
— Dagny – Strangers / Lovers
— Daja Marie – Daja Marie EP
— Dan Horne – The Motorycycle Song EP
— Dawes – Good Luck with Whatever
— Dawn Landes – ROW
— Death Valley Girls – Under the Spell of Joy
— Denise Johnson – Where Does It Go
— Denise Sherwood – This Road
— deryk – WOMb EP
— Dev Hynes – We Are Who We Are (Original Series Score)
— Dewey Ivy – Water Tower
— Dialogia – Nostrum
— Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas
— Drew Haley – Wildflower EP
— Drive-By Truckers – The New OK (Digital Release)
— Duval Timothy – Brown Loop (Reissue)
— Dylan Gilbert – I’ll Be the Lakebed
— Eartheater – Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin
— Elder Brother – I Won’t Fade on You
— eleven7four – What’s the 1174 (Side 1)
— Elizabeth Young – Ricochet EP
— Ella Fitzgerald – The Lost Berlin Tapes
— Ellefson – No Cover
— Elsa Birgitta Bekman – Once In My Life
— Elvis Perkins – Creation Myths
— Etai – Cheff Bless
— Farmer Dave Scher – Speak of Love EP
— Ferris & Sylvester – I Should Be On A Train EP
— Field Medic – Floral Prince
— Fitz and the Tantrums – Live in Chicago
— Fly the Nest – Wild Ride
— Foliage – Foliage
— Foxxxy Mulder – #312371
— Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Monsters Eating People Eating Monsters…
— Funky DL – Twenty
— Gabriel Garzón-Montano – Agüita
— Ghost Cult – Nostrum
— Gia Woods – Cut Season EP
— Graham Reynolds – The Lodger
— Groove Armada – Edge of the Horizon
— Groovie Goolies – Groovie Goolies
— The Growth Eternal – Bass Tone Paintings EP
— Harmonize – Warrior in the Night
— Hayley Thompson-King – Sororicide
— The Heliocentrics – Telemetric Sounds
— Hello Forever – Whatever It Is
— Herb Alpert – Herb Alpert Is…
— The Holy – Mono Freedom
— Hoops – Halo
— Horse Meat Disco – Love & Dancing
— Hot Chip – Late Night Tales
— Hugar – The Vasulka Effect: Music From the Motion Picture
— The Hunna – I’d Rather Die Than Let You In
— Husky – Go Don’t Stop
— I Am Waiting For You Last Summer – Self-Defence
— Illenium – Nightlight (The Remixes Vol. 2)
— Incentive – Presence
— Infinity Song – Mad Love EP
— Ingrid Andress – Lady Like (Deluxe)
— Iwan Gronow – Out On a Limb EP
— Jack Henderson – Where’s the Revolution
— The Jaded Hearts Club Band (feat. Matt Bellamy, Graham Coxon, Miles Kane, and Nic Chester) – You’ve Always Been Here
— Jaime Lozano – Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Songs By An Immigrant
— Jake Allen – Affirmation Day
— Japandroids – Massey Fucking Hall (Physical Release)
— Jenny Owen Youngs – The Night Shift EP (Extended Edition)
— Joachim Cooder – Over That Road I’m Bound
— Jodie B – Equanimous EP
— John Parish and PJ Harvey – Dance Hall at Louise Point (Vinyl Reissue)
— John Williams – Star Wars: A New Hope Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Vinyl Reissue)
— Jon Pardi – Heartache Medication (Deluxe Version)
— Jónsi (of Sigur Rós) – Shiver
— Keith Morris & The Crooked Numbers – American Reckoning
— Kelsy Karter – Missing Person
— King Mothership (feat. members of Periphery) – The Ritual
— Kurt Vile – Speed, Sound, Lovely KV EP
— LANY – Mama’s Boy
— Lars and the Magic – Everything Looks Good From Here
— Last Giant – Let the End Begin
— Lazerbreak – Penelope
— La Récré – Ne Penser À Rien EP
— Lil Loaded – A Demon in 6lue
— Lilbootycall – 23 EP
— Locate S,1 – Stay Away From Music: Covers Under Quarantine EP
— Los Mocosos – All Grown Up
— Louis the Child – Candy 2
— Luka Kuplowsky – Stardust
— Luna Aura – Three Cheers For the American Beauty EP
— Madame Ghandi – Young Indian Reimagined
— Mariah Carey – The Rarities
— Matt Berninger (of The National) – Serpentine Prison
— Melanie C (of Spice Girls) – Melanie C
— Microfilm – Hauntology: 2010-2020
— Mike Maimone – Borrowed Tunes Vol. 1
— Milk TV – Good Food For Mean Kids
— Monsterworks – Malignment
— Montenko – Montenko EP
— Nachtblut – Vanitas
— Nehoda – But Always…
— New Order – Power, Corruption, And Lies – Definitive Edition
— The Next Great American Novelist – Carless Moon
— Nickelback – All the Right Seasons: 15th Anniversary Expanded Edition
— Niniola – Colours and Sounds
— Note Marcato – BeachBum Limbo
— NRBQ – In • Frequencies
— The Nude Party – Midnight Manor
— Oasis – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue)
— Office Romance – Holidays of Love
— Optic Sink – Optic Sink
— Order of the Toad – Re-Order of the Toad
— Pan Amsterdam – HA Chu
— Pascal Gamboni – Arva La Mar (Best of 2007-2020)
— Patricia Lalor – Covers EP1
— Peach Pit – You and Your Friends (Deluxe)
— Pet Shimmers – Trash Eaters
— Philosopher – Rhizome
— The Pilgrim – …From The Earth To The Sky And Back
— Pool Holograph – Love Touched Time and Time Began to Sweat
— Queen + Adam Lambert – Live Around the World
— Rapt – None of This Will Matter
— Rascal Flatts – Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts – The Greatest Hits
— Rassy Bugatti – Million Dollar Fugitive
— Ray Cashman – Palmetto & Pine
— Rilo Kiley – Rilo Kiley (Reissue)
— Robert Plant – Digging Deep
— Rodrigo y Gabriela – METTAVOLUTION LIVE
— Roger Waters – Roger Waters: Us + Them
— Sa-Roc – The Sharecropper’s Daughter
— Sander Cohen – Channeling Hank
— Savannah Cristina – Self Care EP
— The Self-Escape – Polarize Pt. 2 EP
— Scintii – Times New Roman EP
— Sean Nicholas Savage – Life Is Crazy
— Shamir – Shamir
— Shania Twain – The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition
— Shibalba – Nekrologie Sinistrae (Orchestral Noise Opus I)
— Shutups – 5 EP
— Shy Layers – Enter At the Edges EP
— Siiga – Gemini Rising
— Siletto Feels – Push Back
— Silver Synthetic – Out of the Darkness EP
— Six Feet Under – Nightmares of the Decomposed
— Skyless Aeons – Drain the Sun
— Soft People – Absolute Boys
— Softee – Keep On
— Spiteful Bum – Eastern Racer
— Spunsugar – ŒDrive-Through Chapel
— Starlite Campbell Band – The Language of Curiosity
— Syd + Seth (feat. members of Les Sevy Fav) – Holidays of Love
— Teenager – Good Time
— Terror – Keepers of the Faith (10th Anniversary Reissue)
— Toadeater – Bit to Ewigen Daoegen
— Trident – North
— Ultramarine – Folk
— V – Image of a Nation
— Various Artists – And She Could Be Next
— Various Artists – Compilation of Love
— Various Artists – Tales from the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight (Vinyl Reissue)
— Various Artists – Disney Goes Classical
— Various Artists – Return of the Living Dead OST (Vinyl Reissue)
— Various Artists – Sleeping Village Caravan of Doom (Vol. 1)
— Westside Gunn – Who Made the Sunshine
— William Shatner – The Blues
— Willie the Kid – Capital Gains
— Women – Rarities 2007-2010 (Digital Release)
— Working Men’s Club – Working Men’s Club
— Worthitpurchase – Dizzy Age
— YG – My 4HUNNID Life
— Young@Heart – Miss You
— Zen Mother – Millennial Garbage Preach
— Zooni – Familiar Ground EP