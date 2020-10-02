Friday New Music – 10/2

Hello! Here’s some new music! It’s already a great day! Let’s make it better. I’ve got… Cartalk, I don’t really know them but the bands I like seem to like them so I’ll check it out.

Here’s a fuller list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Tell me what’s good, what’s not, what you’re hyped for, etc. Enjoy!:

— 21 Savage and Metro Boomin – Savage Mode 2

— 45 Grave – Sleep in Safety (Vinyl Reissue)

— 49 Winchester – III

— Ailbhe Reddy – Personal History

— Aidan Baker – There/Not There

— Alex Gough – Forever Classic

— All Souls – Songs for the End of the World

— All Things Blue – Get Bit

— Aloe Blacc – All Love Everything

— Amanda Holden – Songs From My Heart

— Amiensus – Abreaction

— Angie McMahon – Piano Salt EP

— Anaal Nathrakh – Endarkenment

— Anna Clendening – Evolve EP

— Andrew Farriss – Love Makes the World EP

— Anne Malin – Waiting Song

— Anytime Cowboy – Damaged Brain EP

— Arch Echo – Story I EP

— Ascian – Elysion

— Baba ZuLa – Hayvan Gibi

— Badi Assad – Around the World

— Bartes Strange – Boomer

— Birdsall – Hot Money EP

— Black Capricorn – Solstice EP

— Black Mekon – The Lumpiness of Demand

— Black Nite Crash – Colony Drive EP

— BLACKPINK – The Album

— Bob Mould – Distortion: 1989-1995

— Bobby Bare – Bobby Bare Sings Shel Silverstein Plus

— Bon Jovi – Bon Jovi 2020

— Bonnie Whitmore – Last Will and Testament

— Born Ruffians – S QUEEZE

— Battery Operated Orchestra – Yesterday Tomorrow and You

— Brent Cobb – Keep ‘Em On They Toes

— B R I Q U E V I L L E – Quelle

— Broxson – Good Grief EP

— Bryony Williams – Dive EP

— Bryson Tiller – Anniversary

— BusCrates – Blasting Off

— Byland – Gray

— Camína – Te Quiero Mucho

— Camphor – Here Where the Light Falls

— Cartalk – Pass Like Pollen

— Carys – To Anyone Like Me EP

— Caved Mountains – Endless Myths

— Charles Bernstein – Cujo OST (Vinyl Reissue)

— Chris Smither – More From the Levee

— Clay Harper – Dirty Yard Street

— Corey Taylor (of Slipknot and Stone Sour) – CMFT

— The Cosmic Rabbit Holes – The World Is Drugs

— Cosmo’s Midnight – Yesteryear

— Coven – Witchcraft Destroys Minds and Reaps Souls (Vinyl Reissue)

— Crass – Crassical Collection

— Daam! – Autopilot EP

— Dagny – Strangers / Lovers

— Daja Marie – Daja Marie EP

— Dan Horne – The Motorycycle Song EP

— Dawes – Good Luck with Whatever

— Dawn Landes – ROW

— Death Valley Girls – Under the Spell of Joy

— Denise Johnson – Where Does It Go

— Denise Sherwood – This Road

— deryk – WOMb EP

— Dev Hynes – We Are Who We Are (Original Series Score)

— Dewey Ivy – Water Tower

— Dialogia – Nostrum

— Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas

— Drew Haley – Wildflower EP

— Drive-By Truckers – The New OK (Digital Release)

— Duval Timothy – Brown Loop (Reissue)

— Dylan Gilbert – I’ll Be the Lakebed

— Eartheater – Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin

— Elder Brother – I Won’t Fade on You

— eleven7four – What’s the 1174 (Side 1)

— Elizabeth Young – Ricochet EP

— Ella Fitzgerald – The Lost Berlin Tapes

— Ellefson – No Cover

— Elsa Birgitta Bekman – Once In My Life

— Elvis Perkins – Creation Myths

— Etai – Cheff Bless

— Farmer Dave Scher – Speak of Love EP

— Ferris & Sylvester – I Should Be On A Train EP

— Field Medic – Floral Prince

— Fitz and the Tantrums – Live in Chicago

— Fly the Nest – Wild Ride

— Foliage – Foliage

— Foxxxy Mulder – #312371

— Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Monsters Eating People Eating Monsters…

— Funky DL – Twenty

— Gabriel Garzón-Montano – Agüita

— Ghost Cult – Nostrum

— Gia Woods – Cut Season EP

— Graham Reynolds – The Lodger

— Groove Armada – Edge of the Horizon

— Groovie Goolies – Groovie Goolies

— The Growth Eternal – Bass Tone Paintings EP

— Harmonize – Warrior in the Night

— Hayley Thompson-King – Sororicide

— The Heliocentrics – Telemetric Sounds

— Hello Forever – Whatever It Is

— Herb Alpert – Herb Alpert Is…

— The Holy – Mono Freedom

— Hoops – Halo

— Horse Meat Disco – Love & Dancing

— Hot Chip – Late Night Tales

— Hugar – The Vasulka Effect: Music From the Motion Picture

— The Hunna – I’d Rather Die Than Let You In

— Husky – Go Don’t Stop

— I Am Waiting For You Last Summer – Self-Defence

— Illenium – Nightlight (The Remixes Vol. 2)

— Incentive – Presence

— Infinity Song – Mad Love EP

— Ingrid Andress – Lady Like (Deluxe)

— Iwan Gronow – Out On a Limb EP

— Jack Henderson – Where’s the Revolution

— The Jaded Hearts Club Band (feat. Matt Bellamy, Graham Coxon, Miles Kane, and Nic Chester) – You’ve Always Been Here

— Jaime Lozano – Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Songs By An Immigrant

— Jake Allen – Affirmation Day

— Japandroids – Massey Fucking Hall (Physical Release)

— Jenny Owen Youngs – The Night Shift EP (Extended Edition)

— Joachim Cooder – Over That Road I’m Bound

— Jodie B – Equanimous EP

— John Parish and PJ Harvey – Dance Hall at Louise Point (Vinyl Reissue)

— John Williams – Star Wars: A New Hope Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Vinyl Reissue)

— Jon Pardi – Heartache Medication (Deluxe Version)

— Jónsi (of Sigur Rós) – Shiver

— Keith Morris & The Crooked Numbers – American Reckoning

— Kelsy Karter – Missing Person

— King Mothership (feat. members of Periphery) – The Ritual

— Kurt Vile – Speed, Sound, Lovely KV EP

— LANY – Mama’s Boy

— Lars and the Magic – Everything Looks Good From Here

— Last Giant – Let the End Begin

— Lazerbreak – Penelope

— La Récré – Ne Penser À Rien EP

— Lil Loaded – A Demon in 6lue

— Lilbootycall – 23 EP

— Locate S,1 – Stay Away From Music: Covers Under Quarantine EP

— Los Mocosos – All Grown Up

— Louis the Child – Candy 2

— Luka Kuplowsky – Stardust

— Luna Aura – Three Cheers For the American Beauty EP

— Madame Ghandi – Young Indian Reimagined

— Mariah Carey – The Rarities

— Matt Berninger (of The National) – Serpentine Prison

— Melanie C (of Spice Girls) – Melanie C

— Microfilm – Hauntology: 2010-2020

— Mike Maimone – Borrowed Tunes Vol. 1

— Milk TV – Good Food For Mean Kids

— Monsterworks – Malignment

— Montenko – Montenko EP

— Nachtblut – Vanitas

— Nehoda – But Always…

— New Order – Power, Corruption, And Lies – Definitive Edition

— The Next Great American Novelist – Carless Moon

— Nickelback – All the Right Seasons: 15th Anniversary Expanded Edition

— Niniola – Colours and Sounds

— Note Marcato – BeachBum Limbo

— NRBQ – In • Frequencies

— The Nude Party – Midnight Manor

— Oasis – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue)

— Office Romance – Holidays of Love

— Optic Sink – Optic Sink

— Order of the Toad – Re-Order of the Toad

— Pan Amsterdam – HA Chu

— Pascal Gamboni – Arva La Mar (Best of 2007-2020)

— Patricia Lalor – Covers EP1

— Peach Pit – You and Your Friends (Deluxe)

— Pet Shimmers – Trash Eaters

— Philosopher – Rhizome

— The Pilgrim – …From The Earth To The Sky And Back

— Pool Holograph – Love Touched Time and Time Began to Sweat

— Queen + Adam Lambert – Live Around the World

— Rapt – None of This Will Matter

— Rascal Flatts – Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts – The Greatest Hits

— Rassy Bugatti – Million Dollar Fugitive

— Ray Cashman – Palmetto & Pine

— Rilo Kiley – Rilo Kiley (Reissue)

— Robert Plant – Digging Deep

— Rodrigo y Gabriela – METTAVOLUTION LIVE

— Roger Waters – Roger Waters: Us + Them

— Sa-Roc – The Sharecropper’s Daughter

— Sander Cohen – Channeling Hank

— Savannah Cristina – Self Care EP

— The Self-Escape – Polarize Pt. 2 EP

— Scintii – Times New Roman EP

— Sean Nicholas Savage – Life Is Crazy

— Shamir – Shamir

— Shania Twain – The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition

— Shibalba – Nekrologie Sinistrae (Orchestral Noise Opus I)

— Shutups – 5 EP

— Shy Layers – Enter At the Edges EP

— Siiga – Gemini Rising

— Siletto Feels – Push Back

— Silver Synthetic – Out of the Darkness EP

— Six Feet Under – Nightmares of the Decomposed

— Skyless Aeons – Drain the Sun

— Soft People – Absolute Boys

— Softee – Keep On

— Spiteful Bum – Eastern Racer

— Spunsugar – ŒDrive-Through Chapel

— Starlite Campbell Band – The Language of Curiosity

— Syd + Seth (feat. members of Les Sevy Fav) – Holidays of Love

— Teenager – Good Time

— Terror – Keepers of the Faith (10th Anniversary Reissue)

— Toadeater – Bit to Ewigen Daoegen

— Trident – North

— Ultramarine – Folk

— V – Image of a Nation

— Various Artists – And She Could Be Next

— Various Artists – Compilation of Love

— Various Artists – Tales from the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – Disney Goes Classical

— Various Artists – Return of the Living Dead OST (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – Sleeping Village Caravan of Doom (Vol. 1)

— Westside Gunn – Who Made the Sunshine

— William Shatner – The Blues

— Willie the Kid – Capital Gains

— Women – Rarities 2007-2010 (Digital Release)

— Working Men’s Club – Working Men’s Club

— Worthitpurchase – Dizzy Age

— YG – My 4HUNNID Life

— Young@Heart – Miss You

— Zen Mother – Millennial Garbage Preach

— Zooni – Familiar Ground EP

